Despite only being appointed in January, Eric Ramsay already finds himself under huge pressure at West Brom, having failed to win any of his first eight games.

The Baggies’ latest loss against league leaders Coventry leaves them 21st the Championship, just one point above the relegation zone.

With Ramsay already potentially facing the sack, we’ve ranked the five most realistic options who could replace him and should be able to guide West Brom to safety.

1. Lee Carsley

Carsley is a well-respected coach by most of his peers and prior to West Brom appointing Ramsay, he was the favourite to replace Ryan Mason at one stage.

The 51-year-old has a good track record when it comes to developing youngsters and has continuously been linked with Championship jobs over the past 12 months.

However, according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, tempting him away from the England U21 set-up could be tricky at this stage.

“I don’t think Carsley’s in any rush to move into club management, he’s still happy with his job with England under 21s,” O’Rourke said in January.

If Ramsay is dismissed, Carsley will likely be the favourite with the bookies once again, but it remains to be seen if West Brom could attract him to the club.

2. Slaven Bilic

They say never go back, but at this point, what have West Brom got to lose?

Bilic did an excellent job the last time he was at The Hawthorns, guiding the club to automatic promotion in 2019-20.

The 57-year-old has been out of work since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Fateh in 2024, so West Brom wouldn’t need to pay a compensation package to get him back.

With the available managers on the market, Bilic seems like one of the best options right now.

3. Ralph Hasenhuttl

While Hasenhuttl has never managed in the Championship, he does have experience of English football from his time with Southampton in the Premier League.

The 58-year-old was also among the candidates being considered to replace Mason in Janaury, before the club settled on Ramsay instead.

He’s currently without a job, having last managed Wolfsburg, whom he left last summer.

4. Russell Martin

Martin isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but he’s bound to be linked with the job given his availability after leaving Rangers.

The 40-year-old boasts a solid track record in the Championship, having done a solid job with Swansea before guiding Southampton to promotion in 2024.

However, his style of play usually takes time and patience, which West Brom simply don’t have right now, given where they are in the league table.

5. Sean Dyche

In an ideal world, Dyche would be the perfect manager to get West Brom out of this mess, but it seems very unlikely that he’d drop this far down to take his next job.

His stint with Nottingham Forest was short-lived, but the 54-year-old will likely hold out for another Premier League job instead of joining a Championship side at this stage.

