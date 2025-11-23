Leeds United and Aston Villa are both huge clubs with massive fanbases. There’s been a fair bit of overlap when it comes to players – but can you recall every player to have represented both clubs?

Sixteen players have made an appearance for both in the modern era. How many can you name? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

You’ve got 10 minutes to get all 10 names, and the only clue you’re getting is the years they represented Aston Villa and Leeds at senior level. If the years overlap, that’ll be a loan – which might jog your memory a bit further.

We’ve only included players who made at least one appearance at senior level for both clubs – so no youth teamers who never actually made it for one or the other.

