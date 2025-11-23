In April 2019, Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw that instantly went into Championship folklore. But how well can you remember Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds team that day?

You might recall Leeds’ goal that day was scored by a certain former Poland international, pictured battling with John McGinn above, but what about the rest of the side who lined up in the Argentinian tactician’s patented 4-1-4-1 formation?

The goal was controversially scored after Aston Villa stopped playing, believing that Leeds would put the ball out of play following an injury to one of their players.

Bielsa unforgettably instructed Leeds to allow Villa to equalise after an almighty fracas between the two sets of players.

“We just gave the goal back. The facts are what everyone saw, and we express our interpretation of the facts by doing what we did,” Bielsa explained in an interview with Sky Sports after the match.

“English football is known for sportsmanship, so I don’t have to comment on this kind of thing. I think today’s performance against the best team in the Championship at this moment puts us close to what our possibilities are.”

