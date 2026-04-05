Southampton‘s superb 2-1 victory over Arsenal is undoubtedly the story of the round in the FA Cup quarter-finals – and their high-on-life social media admin only added to the festivities with some savage responses on X.

The official Southampton account was throwing haymakers in every direction following the final whistle, with random Arsenal fans, Piers Morgan and even local rivals Portsmouth catching schrapnel.

Tonda Eckert’s Saints came into the clash in great form, 14 unbeaten in all competitions including a victory over Premier League Fulham in the last round, but this was still an incredible shock.

Arsenal’s only previous defeats this season had been to Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa – i.e. their fellow top five teams in the Premier League.

It was an incredible performance from the second-tier outfit to produce a victory against the hot favourites, who were being talked up for a historic quadruple only two weeks ago.

But with two cup exits in as many games, Mikel Arteta’s hopes of lifting four trophies this season lie in smithereens.

The Gunners can, of course, still win the two competitions they covet the most – Arsenal have never won the Champions League, and it’s now 22 years since their last league title victory.

They still have a decent lead at the top of the Premier League table, and ought to back themselves to go far in Europe, but the fragile nature of their domestic cup eliminations raises questions over their resilience at this crucial juncture of the campaign.

And Southampton’s admin revelled in Arsenal’s online fanbase being sent into an existential tailspin.

First of all they took a playful hit at the Gunners’ supposed “injury crisis” after several senior players withdrew from international duty over the past fortnight.

They then bit back at a salty fan in their replies, teasing them about the death of their quadruple dream, to the tune of about 270,000 likes. Imagine waking up to find out the population of Plymouth were bantering you off.

Piers Morgan was inevitably next in the firing line, quoting his “great draw for Arsenal” take with a picture of Shea Charles looking directly into the camera following last night’s win. A reaction shot that Jim from the US Office would be proud of.

Finally, they couldn’t resist pointing out that South Coast rivals Portsmouth were tonked by Arsenal earlier in the competition, while even the TNT Sports account – who mistakenly referred to Southampton striker Ross Stewart as Rod Stewart – couldn’t escape their hot streak.

Behold, the greatest night any club admin has ever had:

We had too much for an injury-plagued Arsenal 😉 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2026

Enjoy your quadruple, pal. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2026

Beating Arsenal isn’t for everyone 😏 https://t.co/Ey7ZzLhgPD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2026

Done well beating Arsenal with him up top pic.twitter.com/UY1g16wRCj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2026

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