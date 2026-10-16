Not sure he agreed with that one ref...

It’s been 24 years since Leeds United last had the pleasure of defeating their biggest rivals Manchester United at Elland Road and this weekend looks like a great opportunity to do just that.

While Leeds picked up their first league win over their rivals in 24 years last season, that came at Old Trafford and the home fans will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins on Sunday.

Arguably never before have Leeds been fancied so much in the fixture. United have been dominant over their Yorkshire rivals since the advent of the Premier League but look lost under Michael Carrick while Leeds have their eyes on a possible European spot.

But what about the team that last beat Manchester United at home? That came in September 2002 via a 1-0 win and here’s what that starting XI are up to these days:

GK: Paul Robinson

Robinson left Leeds two years after the Manchester United game and had long spells at both Tottenham and Blackburn.

His career came to an end in 2017 at Burnley and since then he has been a regular pundit for BBC 5 Live.

RB: Ian Harte

Deadly from a set-piece, Harte left Leeds after relegation in 2004 for newly-promoted La Liga side Levante.

He stayed there for three seasons before returning to England and having a short journeyman career at Sunderland, Blackpool, Carlisle, Reading and finally Bournemouth.

His post-playing career is a little harder to track, as he told ESPN in 2015 that he was training to become an agent.

However, an article from the Sunday Independent in 2025 revealed he had not passed the necessary tests to be a registered agent.

He is now listed as a scout for Sports Management International which has players like Bournemouth’s James Hill and Ipswich’s Jack Clarke on their books.

CB: Danny Mills

Another one from that lineup to enter the punditry world is Danny Mills.

He retired in 2009, having last played for that infamous 11-point Derby side.

Since retiring, he has worked primarily for 5 Live while also appearing as a pundit for talkSPORT.

Away from football, he’s competed in several marathons, including London which he did in a respectable time of 3:14:46.

CB: Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate’s playing career came to an end in 2016 at Middlesbrough and three years later he was back at the Riverside, this time as manager.

The route to that came via a stint as a scout for Liverpool before being named assistant coach to Steve Agnew who took over as caretaker after Aitor Karanka got sacked.

Woodgate stepped down when the team was relegated but stayed on as part of the club’s academy coaches and then returned to his assistant role, this time under Tony Pulis.

In June 2019, Woodgate finally got the top job but the club was 18th by the end of August.

Despite being backed in the January transfer window, Woodgate could not turn the team’s fortunes around and got the boot in June.

A year later, he was named caretaker manager of Bournemouth after Jason Tindall was sacked, which seems like a lifetime ago.

Woodgate was then back at Middlesbrough as a first-team coach alongside Michael Carrick and he followed Carrick to Manchester United.

LB: Dominic Matteo

The Scottish former full-back was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2019 but survived the bout with cancer, going on to become a motivational speaker.

He’s left football behind and instead co-owns a consultancy firm. We interviewed him back in 2019, when he admitted he still felt responsible for Leeds’ relegation.

RM: Lee Bowyer

He will be forever remembered for having a fight with Kieron Dyer on the pitch, but Bowyer had a respectable (on-pitch) career away from that incident.

An 18-year career playing ended at Ipswich in 2012 and after six years, he stepped back into the game as he became manager of Charlton.

He took them up from League One via the playoffs in his first full season but could not save them from the drop the following year and he resigned in 2021.

A day later, he joined Birmingham as Karanka’s replacement but was sacked after 16 months in charge.

He then made the strange move of taking charge of the Montserrat national team but won one in 14 with them and was sacked.

CM: Olivier Dacourt

After Leeds, Dacourt headed to Italy, initially on loan to Roma before joining them full-time.

He then moved to Inter in 2006 and briefly returned to England via a short loan spell at Fulham.

His playing career ended in 2010 with Standard Liege and he now works as a pundit for Canal+ in his native France.

CM: Nick Barmby

Barmby’s playing career ended with a player-coach role at Hull for the 2011-12 season under Nigel Pearson but he ended up becoming caretaker manager that year.

Six wins in 11 games saw him given the job on a full-time basis but he left the following summer when Steve Bruce was appointed.

His only other managerial appearance since has been as assistant manager at Scunthorpe in 2019.

LM: Harry Kewell

Kewell became a polarising figure among the Leeds fan base following his move to Galatasaray, eight years after two Leeds fans were stabbed to death in Istanbul before a UEFA Cup match.

After the move to Turkey, he turned to Austria and Melbourne Victory before retiring in 2014 and has since managed several increasingly strange teams.

It began with Crawley in 2017 where he lasted a season before he was briefly in charge of Notts County.

He then managed Oldham and Barnet before leaving England to take over Yokohama F. Marinos.

In 2025, he moved to Hanoi in Vietnam and remains there to this day.

ST: Alan Smith

Leeds youth product Smith committed the cardinal sin of joining Manchester United in 2004 although it was later revealed the Old Trafford side was the only one offering the kind of money Leeds were after.

He had a mediocre career at Manchester United with seven goals in 61 league matches but did get a League Cup and Premier League winners medal in his time there.

Further stints at Newcastle, MK Dons and Notts County came with him briefly serving as caretaker of the latter in 2017.

Since retiring, Smith has moved to the US and Florida where he works as a coach for the XL Soccer World Academy.

Charmingly, he is also responsible for a South Korean catchphrase that’s destined to become your latest wormhole.

ST: Mark Viduka

In his career, Viduka played in Melbourne, Zagreb, Glasgow, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Newcastle and would you like to guess which one of those he lives in now?

That’s right, Zagreb.

Instead of returning to his native Melbourne, which is a coffee-obsessed city, he opened his own coffee shop in Croatia.

Viduka’s parents did the same path but in reverse, having emigrated to Melbourne from Croatia and Viduka told the Guardian last year he rarely watches football now.

He’s instead enjoying the quiet/highly caffeinated life in north Zagreb. We still replay *that* Lazio assist in our heads.

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