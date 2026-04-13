Leeds United regard Manchester United as their biggest rivals – but can you name every Leeds player to score in the Premier League against them since 2000?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 12 goalscorers in 10 minutes.

If you want another challenge after this one, have a go at naming every player who made an appearance for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to feature in Leeds United’s 2000-01 CL semis run?

