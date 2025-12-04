Goalkeepers from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently among the best in the world, but who deserves the top spot?

It’s safe to say that there’s currently a plethora of talented goalkeepers and ranking the 10 best was certainly no easy job.

Taking into consideration things like current form, accolades and ability, here’s our ranking of the 10 best goalkeepers on the planet right now.

1. Thibaut Courtois

For us, there can be no doubt that Courtois currently ranks as the best goalkeeper on the planet.

While Kylian Mbappe stole the headlines for Real Madrid after their recent 3-0 triumph over Athletic Club, it was Courtois who caught our attention.

The Belgian pulled off a handful of world-class saves, including one that denied Alex Berenguer from point-blank range.

He always shows up on the big stage and is undoubtedly the most intimidating goalkeeper to face in world football right now.

2. David Raya

Arsenal boast the best defensive record of any side in Europe’s top five leagues, having only conceded seven goals in their first 14 matches.

Of course, Raya has two of the best centre-halves on the planet protecting him, but his impact cannot be underestimated.

The 30-year-old is calm with the ball at his feet and is capable of pulling off ridiculous reflex saves with his cat-like reactions.

Also boasting a good penalty-saving record, the Arsenal shot-stopper is one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers on the planet right now.

3. Alisson Becker

When fully fit, there’s an argument that Alisson is the best goalkeeper on the planet.

However, having missed a sizeable number of matches of the past two years, we’ve dropped him down to third place.

Since returning from his most recent injury, he has looked a little shaky, but we’re sure he’ll recapture his best form in no time.

As the old saying goes, form is temporary, class is permanent.

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian still has some inconsistencies in his game, but when it comes to the big moments, he tends to step up.

Following his heroics with PSG last season, he rightly won the Yashin Trophy earlier this year. That’s the second time he’s won that award, having also won it in 2021.

Since joining Manchester City, the goalkeeper has had his ups and downs, but remains one of the most intimidating shot-stoppers in the world.

5. Mike Maignan

AC Milan currently sit top of Serie A and boast the best defensive record in the league.

Based on post-shot expected goals, he’s prevented 5.2 goals in the league so far, which is the fourth-best record of any goalkeeper playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

“Mike has always been among the strongest goalkeepers around,” Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri recently told reporters.

“I’m happy, I see him calm, and he’s confirming his qualities on the pitch. From a contractual point of view, the club is working to give this team a future and stability.”

6. Emiliano Martinez

Martinez is like Marmite; some love him, while others just can’t understand the hype.

However, even his biggest haters would admit that the 33-year-old is the best penalty-saving goalkeeper on the planet.

During 2025-26, he boasts a save percentage of 76.5% in the Premier League, the third-best of any goalkeeper.

He always raises his game while on international duty too and is one of the biggest personalities in the game today.

7. Yann Sommer

Only four goalkeepers have prevented more goals than Sommer has this season in the Champions League so far.

Aged 36, the Swiss goalkeeper is still at the top of his game and remains a key player for Inter.

8. Jan Oblak

Oblak is now in his 12th season with Atletico Madrid and for us, is still one of the best on the planet.

While his stock might have somewhat dropped over the past few years, he’s still more than capable of pulling off a worldie save.

In terms of overall legacy, there’s no doubt that he ranks as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga history.

9. Joan Garcia

Wojciech Szczesny proved to be a good signing for Barcelona last season, but there’s no doubt that Garcia has been an upgrade.

The 24-year-old is a commanding presence in the box and is also handy at playing out from the back.

Impressively, he’s averaged 4.56 defensive actions per 90 outside the penalty box this season, which is the most of any goalkeeper in La Liga – highlighting his sweeping abilities.

It’s still early days at Barcelona, but if he continues to impress, he’ll move up this ranking in no time.

10. Manuel Neuer

Given his legacy, we’d feel harsh leaving Neuer out of the top 10, but this was a close call between the likes of Unai Simon, Jordan Pickford and a handful of others.

While the German goalkeeper is no longer at the very peak of his powers, he’s still an elite sweeper-keeper and capable of pulling off ridiculous saves.

Bayern also boast the best defensive record in the Bundesliga, having only conceded nine goals as of writing.

