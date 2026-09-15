The usual suspects are there, but also some surprise names

Who are the best-performing players across Europe’s top five leagues this season? We’ve turned to their WhoScored ratings to find out.

WhoScored’s comprehensive system of player ratings is based on a whole host of stats, which give an indication of who’s playing well and who’s not.

As the season progresses, we’ll be keeping track of the top 10 highest-rated players in Europe’s top five leagues. Right now, there’s no one from the Premier League…

10. Serhou Guirassy – 8.02

Guirassy has at least one goal contribution to his name from all three games he’s played in the Bundesliga this season.

It took him just nine minutes to score his first goal of the season in Borussia Dortmund’s season opener, before he got a goal and assist the following week and another assist on appearance number three.

And he scored a Champions League brace in the midst of it all for good measure – not that that counts towards his rating here, which is just for league games.

9. Marc Bartra – 8.03

Still going strong at the age of 35, Bartra has been busy for Real Betis this season, starting twice in La Liga and coming on once (even then, he played more than half of the game as Manuel Pellegrini’s side sank Real Madrid).

Like Guirassy, he can even boast a Champions League brace, which is even more impressive considering he’s a defender.

8. Donyell Malen – 8.05

It was a case of starting from where he left off for Malen this season. After scoring Serie A’s only hat-trick of 2025-26, the Roma striker scored the first of 2026-27 in their opening game.

A brace a week later put him on five for the season after just two games. He wasn’t far off winning the golden boot in Italy last season despite being a mid-term arrival, and should be in strong contention this season now he’s got a full one to work with.

7. Cristian Casseres – 8.22

Toulouse midfielder Casseres finds himself in the top 10 largely by virtue of having the joint-most assists in Ligue 1 so far this season with three.

Casseres is yet to miss a minute this season for Toulouse, where he’s in his fourth season.

6. Jude Bellingham – 8.32

Bellingham was in brilliant form at the World Cup with England and he appears to have carried it into his fourth season with Real Madrid.

Now playing for Jose Mourinho, Bellingham is already halfway to matching his goal tally in La Liga from last season. He has a pair of assists to go with his three goals as well, both coming in the same win over Real Sociedad.

5. Antonio Nusa – 8.42

Nusa’s averages swelled with his 9.66-rated performance for RB Leipzig against Hamburg on Sunday, when he scored and made two assists.

The Norwegian winger also scored on his first appearance of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach.

There was interest in the 21-year-old’s signature in the summer and that will continue to be the case if he keeps this up.

4. Kylian Mbappe – 8.52

Mbappe’s personal pleas to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or haven’t convinced everyone, but mission 2027 starts now.

A hat-trick against Real Sociedad in Madrid’s second game of the season showed Mbappe means business after a summer in which he became the World Cup’s leading scorer of all time.

The French forward has also scored once against Malaga and twice against Rayo Vallecano so far.

3. Raphinha – 8.62

What on earth have they done to Raphinha?

The former Leeds winger has generally been fantastic since joining Barcelona, and had a solid 2025-26 season, despite missing out on the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

After being converted into a striker, Raphinha has been on fire this season. He started with a brace and assist against Elche, before scoring four goals across his next three league games.

And even when he failed to find the net for the first time this season, Raphinha set up two goals in Barca’s 4-2 win over Levante.

2. Lamine Yamal – 8.63

Fractionally above his Barcelona teammate is Yamal, who is solidifying his superstar status.

Matching Raphinha’s six goals from five games in La Liga so far after hitting braces in three consecutive matches, Yamal even got a 10/10 rating against Rayo Vallecano at the end of August.

And yep, he’s still only 19. This lad is ridiculous.

1. Igor Matanovic – 8.86

The unlikely leader at the moment, Matanovic is a German-born Croatian striker currently in his second season with Freiburg.

He bagged a brace against Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend after getting a goal and assist against Werder Bremen on his first outing of the season.

While he isn’t a household name yet, he is starting to be linked with a move in 2027. But whatever happens, he’ll be eager to preserve this momentum.

READ MORE: Planet Football’s definitive best XI in world football: Rodri, Yamal, Kane but no Mbappe…

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