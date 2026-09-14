Leeds United and Newcastle United have plenty in common. Both are huge clubs from one-club cities in the north of England, with proud histories and their fair share of ups and downs. But how well do you know the players who have represented both since 1992?

We’ll be amazed if you can, because this is a lengthy list of names. Some of them left massive legacies at both clubs, such as the icon pictured above, but plenty more came and went while leaving little impact at one or the other (or both).

Can you name them all? There are 22 to get and you’ve got 15 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

We’re talking modern era only here, so since the formation of the Premier League. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they played in the top flight for both clubs.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to ever appear in the Premier League?