EA FC 26, formerly known as FIFA, is just around the corner and stars from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among some of this year’s biggest rating upgrades.

While players are always subject to mid-season upgrades and downgrades halfway through the cycle and can always earn special edition cards with altered ratings, the official overall they start with at the game’s initial release is what all avid FIFA/FC players sit and wait in anticipation of.

Before the chaos ensues and everyone starts smashing controllers and shouting at the television like teenagers again, we’ve provided a healthy dose of information in the form of seven players who received insane ratings upgrades from FC 25 to FC 26.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

FC 25 rating: 58

FC 26 rating: 78

After a stunning breakthrough season at Arenal, Lewis-Skelly’s EA FC rating has skyrocketed by 20 points.

Frequently starting for Mikel Arteta’s side at left-back, the teenager also scored on his England debut in March 2025 and looks a solid bet for a World Cup squad place.

Lewis-Skelly can also be used as a central midfielder, with strong existing passing and physicality stats ripe for further development.

Tyler Dibling

FC 25 rating: 59

FC 26 rating: 74

A rare bright spark in Southampton’s horrible season last year, Dibling was sold to Everton for over £40million and has received a substantial upgrade on FC 26.

The young winger has good dribbling and agility stats, allied to a strong acceleration speed that will make him a handy asset in this year’s game.

Linked with several Big Six clubs, you feel Everton are the perfect club for Dibling’s current ability as he should receive plenty of game time.

Marc Casado

FC 25 rating: 65

FC 26 rating: 79

While Barcelona’s financial position has forced them to utilise their youth, everyone in football knows of the quality possessed in the famed La Masia and Casado is the latest to emerge.

Calm in possession, the midfielder plays with the experience of over 200 matches rather than the 42 he has made to date. His FC 26 upgrade is fully deserved.

Dean Huijsen

FC 25 rating: 68

FC 26 rating: 82

One stellar year at Bournemouth was enough to convince Real Madrid to part with £50million for Huijsen over the summer.

Already a Spain international, the young defender is composed in possession and every inch the modern footballer.

EA Sports have given Huijsen a huge upgrade, bumping him up from 68 to 82 with plenty of room for further growth.

Ethan Nwaneri

FC 25 rating: 64

FC 26 rating: 76

Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history in 2022 when he made his Arsenal debut as a 15-year-old.

Some observers described it as a Mikel Arteta vanity gesture, but Nwaneri has since proved himself to be the real deal.

Quick, intelligent and boundlessly creative, the teenager has already become a firm fan favourite at the Emirates and scored his first Premier League goal in last November’s win over Nottingham Forest.

With a 12-point upgrade on FC 26, Nwaneri is starting to grow into his immense talent. Will that trajectory continue this year?

Senne Lammens

FC 25 rating: 67

FC 26 rating: 78

“He still has a year or two to develop,” former Anderlecht goalkeeping coach Frank Boeckx said after Lammens signed for Manchester United.

“His next club probably won’t be Barcelona or Real Madrid, but I wouldn’t rule out that, after some time, he could reach the level Courtois is at now.

“He’s excellent at shot-stopping and positioning.His distribution — short or long, with either foot — is also impressive.

“Standing at 1.93m, he’s got the physical presence and strong reflexes needed at the top level. He’s very composed in one-on-one situations.”

His move from Royal Antwerp comes with a bump in his FC 26 rating to 78. He is likely to be United’s first-choice goalkeeper for the near and medium-term future.

Nick Woltemade

FC 25 rating: 69

FC 26 rating: 79

Newcastle’s new record signing comes with a big price tag and huge boots to fill after replacing Alexander Isak at St James’ Park.

But Woltemade isn’t without promise. A classic big striker with tidy feet, the Germany international scored on his Newcastle debut.

And EA Sports have given the 23-year-old an upgrade to 79 for this year’s game. His first season at St James’ Park will be fascinating to observe.

READ NEXT: Max Dowman among six wonderkids we can’t believe WON’T feature in EA FC 26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every cover star from the FIFA and EA FC series since 2000?

