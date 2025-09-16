Youngsters from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the wonderkids who won’t be featuring in EA FC 26.

As EA Sports reportedly has an unwritten rule against featuring players who are under 17, many high-profile youngsters have been omitted from the new game.

We’ve checked out the new database and have found six wonderkids that, unfortunately, won’t be in the game.

Max Dowman

The 15-year-old has been making waves in the Premier League, with a couple of eye-catching cameos off the bench for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, as the teenager is yet to sign a professional contract with Arsenal, due to his age, he won’t be featuring in FC 26.

In all likelihood, Dowman won’t be added to the game until halfway through FC 27, when he turns 17.

If he continues to develop at his current rate, he’s going to have one hell of a card when he’s eventually added to the database.

Vitor Roque

Roque featured on FC 25 and had a potential of 85, making him a highly sought-after player in career mode.

However, having left Barcelona to join Palmeiras, the 20-year-old won’t feature in FC 26 as EA Sports doesn’t hold the licensing rights to the Brazilian league.

It also means that the likes of Neymar, Memphis Depay, Emerson Royal and Philippe Coutinho won’t feature in the new game either.

Elias Montiel

After impressing at the Club World Cup for Pachuca, plenty of clubs from around Europe have been keeping tabs on the Mexican midfielder.

However, as Liga MX won’t be licensed in the new game, Montiel will be absent from the new database.

Other big-name players currently playing in Mexico, like Allan Saint-Maximin, Angel Correa and Alexis Vega also won’t feature in the game.

Jeremy Monga

Monga made his Premier League debut at the age of 15 and has continued to impress with Leicester City in the Championship this season.

The teenager scored a superb solo goal against Preston North End and provided an assist in Leicester’s recent triumph over Birmingham.

He’s garnered so much hype in recent weeks that Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on him, according to reports in Spain.

However, despite his rapid rise to stardom, the 16-year-old won’t be included on the FC 26 database at launch as he is yet to sign a professional contract with the Foxes.

Ibrahim Rabbaj

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the books at Chelsea since 2021 and has garnered plenty of hype while playing in the academy.

Due to his low centre of gravity and ability on the ball, he’s already been nicknamed as the ‘Moroccan Messi’.

Earlier this year, a statistic was doing the rounds on social media, claiming that Rabbaj had scored 50 goals and produced 60 assists in 42 games across various academy levels.

While his potential is obvious to see, we aren’t likely to see Rabbaj feature on EA FC until at least next year.

Luca Williams-Barnett

With Williams-Barnett set to turn 17 in October, he could be added to FC 26 in a future update.

The Tottenham youngster has been receiving rave reviews from his academy performances and it only seems like a matter of time before he makes the step up into the first team.

Capable of playing in various roles in the final third, we can’t wait to use him on career mode when he’s added into the game.

In the U18 Premier League last season, the teenager scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances.

