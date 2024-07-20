Six star players who have already left the Saudi Pro League in 2024

A year has passed since the Saudi Pro League shocked the world of football by signing some of the sport’s biggest names, with the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson joining clubs in the Gulf state.

Superstars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah continue to be linked with transfers to the Saudi Pro League, but it remains to be seen whether it will quite fulfil its ambitions of becoming one of football’s top leagues after being talked up by bellwether marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain’s Euro 2024 winner Aymeric Laporte is among those who have expressed reservations about life in Saudi Arabia, although it remains to be seen whether he’ll make the return to Europe in the coming months. He wouldn’t be the first, though – here are six high-profile names that have left the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin… playing under Mourinho… in the Turkish Super Lig? Oh yes.

The dazzlingly entertaining winger left Newcastle for Al-Ahli, where he joined fellow Premier League alumnus Bobby Firmino and Riyad Mahrez in a fearsome front three on paper.

He notched four goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances for the club, and remains on their books, having joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

“After a year in Saudi Arabia, it is time for me to take on a new challenge. I didn’t expect to leave so soon, but life is full of surprises!” Saint-Maximin posted on Twitter.

“Last season wasn’t easy, but we pushed through, and I’m happy that we managed to secure third place in the league. Overall, I enjoyed being with exceptional teammates. Seriously, I made brothers for life in this team! I am truly grateful for the experience and your warm support.

“I wish I could have given you more. With proper pre-season training, I wanted to offer so much more, but next season, my story will be written elsewhere as I am going on loan for a year to a new club.”

Jordan Henderson

The most famous player to have left the Saudi Pro League, former Liverpool captain Henderson lasted less than half a season with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq.

After facing a barrage of criticism for the move, given Saudi Arabia’s record when it comes to gay rights and his previously outspoken stance as an LGBT ally, Henderson has cut something of a sheepish figure.

Over the past year, the 34-year-old also lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England plans and was omitted from the Euro 2024 squad.

“In life, you know, you can, if you want to, call them regrets or mistakes. You can call them that,” he told reporters shortly after signing for Ajax in January.

Could’ve gone better.

Juanmi

The La Liga stalwart, once of Southampton, had fallen down the pecking order at Real Betis and was sent out on a season-long loan to Al-Riyadh.

But the loan move was cut short mid-season, with Juanmi instead preferring to return to Spain and see out the remainder of the campaign out on loan at strugglers Cadiz.

He’s since returned to his parent club but could be on the move again this summer. A return to the Saudi Pro League doesn’t appear likely, though.

Cristian Tello

The veteran former Barcelona forward saw out his contract with Real Betis two years ago and went on to join LAFC.

But he only lasted half a season with the MLS club before joining Al-Fateh in January 2023, arriving in Saudi Arabia at the same time as his old El Clasico adversary Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fairness, unlike the above examples, Tello didn’t jump ship early. He signed an 18-month contract and saw it out, scoring 12 league goals last season to help At Fateh to a respectable seventh-place finish.

He’s a free agent once again. Still only 32, you imagine that he’ll have offers from Spanish and Saudi clubs. Watch this space.

David Ospina

Predating the current wave of megastars to the Saudi Pro League, former Arsenal ‘keeper Ospina joined Al Nassr half a season before Ronaldo, having fallen down the pecking order in his final season at Napoli.

The veteran Colombia international saw out his two-year deal in Riyadh before making a romantic homecoming to boyhood club Atletico Nacional.

Ever Banega

A grizzled doyen of any Streets Won’t Forget XI worth its salt, Banega was a key part of a Sevilla side that racked up Europa Leagues for fun and an Argentina team that heartbreakingly missed out on glory with three successive final defeats between 2014 anf 2016.

The midfielder demonstrated his eternal class in his final season at Sevilla, with his role in their last – 2019-20 – Europa League trophy offering evidence that he could’ve stuck around at a high European level for many more years.

Instead he waved goodbye by taking up a lucrative offer from Al Shabab, where he actually spent four full seasons and racked up over a hundred appearances.

After a healthy bump to his retirement pot, 36-year-old Banega has departed the gulf state and returned to his hometown Rosario, signing for Newell’s Old Boys.