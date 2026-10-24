Will any of them go all the way?

Arsenal, Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen are the only three clubs from Europe’s major leagues to have gone an entire league season unbeaten in the 21st century.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have registered some extraordinary points tallies over the years, but an Invincibles campaign has proven beyond them.

Seven teams across three leagues are still unbeaten in 2026-27, with none in Ligue 1 or the Premier League. We’ve taken a closer look at their prospects of emulating those famous sides.

Inter

Reigning Serie A champions Inter have made a flying start to their title defence under Cristian Chivu, winning six of their opening seven league matches.

They’ve played some wonderfully expansive, entertaining football, scoring 21 goals already – although they’ve also conceded nine.

Their domestic form contrasts with a few European wobbles, having lost to Real Madrid and Club Brugge before narrowly beating Shakhtar Donetsk.

Roma

It’s been 25 years since Roma last won Serie A. Claudio Ranieri came closest in 2010, pushing Jose Mourinho’s treble-winning Inter all the way.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta played some sensational football, but the veteran coach has never won a Scudetto. Could that change in Rome?

The Giallorossi have started brilliantly, although squandering two-goal leads against Inter and Real Madrid hints at soft mentality.

Lazio

Who saw this coming? Gennaro Gattuso has bounced back spectacularly from his disastrous spell in charge of Italy.

Lazio won every pre-season friendly and have carried that momentum into the campaign proper, winning six of their opening seven Serie A matches.

A stunning 3-0 victory away to Juventus underlined their credentials as this season’s surprise package.

Milan

From one managerial redemption story to another. Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United tenure was an unmitigated disaster, but he’s made a steadier start at Milan.

Milan remain unbeaten domestically, although three draws from seven matches suggest there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

A humbling 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth offered a reminder that Amorim’s Milan remain very much work in progress.

Barcelona

A 4-2 Champions League defeat away to PSG ended Barcelona’s perfect start in all competitions, but domestically they’re still flawless.

El Clasico represents their biggest domestic test yet. Pass that and they’re on course to smash all kinds of records.

READ: 7 insane, historic records that Barcelona are on track to smash in 2026-27

Bayern Munich

The perennial Bundesliga champions remain unbeaten. No great surprises there.

Goalless at Schalke, held by Augsburg, but they’ve also put seven past Union Berlin and six past Leipzig. When they’re on it, they’re unstoppable.

Get well soon, Vinny Kompany.

Borussia Dortmund

Every season we pray for a proper Dortmund title challenge. It’s been far too long since Jurgen Klopp last led them to the Bundesliga crown in 2012.

Four straight wins represented a hugely promising start, but successive draws have allowed Bayern Munich to overtake them already.

Same old story?

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to boast an unbeaten season across Europe’s big five leagues?