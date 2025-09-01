Alexander Isak is set to join Liverpool in a deal worth £130million and he’ll instantly become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Liverpool currently have the fourth-highest wage bill in the league, behind Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, the signing of Isak will substantially increase their wage bill as the Swedish forward is set to become the third-highest-paid player at the club.

According to Salary Leaks, Isak will be taking home £13million each year, which is the equivalent of £250,000 per week.

Within the Liverpool squad, only two players earn more than £250,000, with those players being Virgil van Dijk (£350k) and Mohamed Salah (£400k).

Of course, it’s worth stressing that Isak’s £250k salary will only be his base wage, as he will likely earn more than that figure when including bonuses and signing-on fees.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Isak was demanding £300k per week in order to sign a new deal with Newcastle, but he’s seemingly settled for less when joining Liverpool.

The Swedish international will earn more than the likes of Hugo Ekitike (£200k), Florian Wirtz (£200k), Cody Gakpo (150k) and Allison Becker (£150k).

While most fans are excited about the imminent arrival of Isak, Jamie Carragher is concerned about how the balance of the squad could be impacted.

“He [Alexander Isak] will be an amazing signing, but from a fan’s point of view for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150 million on Isak,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

“He’s Liverpool’s number one target, and I can probably imagine that, but there’s something about Liverpool buying another striker [Hugo Ekitike], and he’s backup.

“Something about it doesn’t feel right to me. I know Liverpool need numbers, for a number of reasons, at the top of the pitch.

“From his point of view and from his agent’s point of view, do they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It feels a bit messy to me now.

“For me, when I think of Liverpool, it doesn’t look really planned – I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80million, and then be looking to buy another one for £120million.”

Using figures provided by Salary Leaks, here’s the full breakdown of how much Isak will earn per week in comparison to the rest of the Liverpool squad.

1. Mohamed Salah – £400,000

2. Virgil van Dijk – £350,000

3. Alexander Isak – £250,000

=4. Hugo Ekitike – £200,000

=4. Florian Wirtz – £200,000

=6. Cody Gakpo – £150,000

=6. Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000

=6. Allison Becker – £150,000

=6. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000

=6. Andrew Robertson – £150,000

=11. Federico Chiesa – £120,000

=11. Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000

13. Jeremie Frimpong – £90,000

14. Joe Gomes – £80,000

15. Conor Bradley – £75,000

16. Ibrahima Konate – £70,000

17. Giorgi Mamardashvilli – £66,500

18. Milos Kerkez – £60,000

19. Wataru Endo – £55,000

20. Harvey Elliott – £40,000

21. Giovanni Leoni – £30,000

=22. Curtis Jones – £15,000

=22. Stefan Bajcetic – £15,000

