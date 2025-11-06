Football Manager 2026 is finally here. We’ve dived into the new database to check out the seven Liverpool wonderkids on the game.

The Reds have produced plenty of top talents through their youth academy over the years from Steven Gerrard to Trent Alexander-Arnold and the current crop of youngsters is hugely exciting.

After delving through FMScout, we’ve found the seven wonderkids from Liverpool that you should be on the lookout for.

Giovanni Leoni

Leoni joined Liverpool from Parma in August, but he has been ruled out for a year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury on his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in September.

“He is not in a good place because he tore his ACL which means he will be out for a year,” said Arne Slot.

“Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game, it’s very hard to take the positives.

“There is never a positive side but you try to look at that, and that is he is still so young and he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury.”

Once he’s back, Leoni will surely be a crucial part of Liverpool’s defence in the future.

Stefan Bajcetic

Far from scoring on his debut, Bajcetic had already played in three different competitions for Liverpool before opening his account against Aston Villa in December 2022.

The midfielder became a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield until a severe injury three months later.

He has not recovered his standing since and spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Las Palmas. Still only 21, he has a FM ceiling of 83.

Trey Nyoni

Nyoni also impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures and made five appearances for the Reds last season.

Having recently penned a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club clearly thinks that Nyoni has the ability to make it at the top level.

The midfielder has been given a potential rating of 84 by Football Manager 2026 and could become a fine player for the Premier League giants.

Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha, who joined Liverpool’s Academy in September 2024 after leaving Chelsea, where he had been since the age of eight, has quickly risen through the ranks.

Since arriving at Anfield, the 17-year-old has made five senior appearances, the most recent coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round win over Southampton.

The teenager made headlines when he became the youngest scorer in Liverpool’s history, netting a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle at just 16 years and 361 days old.

“I truly believe I can win the Ballon d’Or one day,” Ngumoha told Lovell Soccer’s YouTube channel last year.

With his pace and dynamism on the left-hand side, and a ceiling of 88, that isn’t a pipe dream on FM 2026.

Kieran Morrison

Morrison signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last year and is highly-rated by the club’s coaches.

The 18-year-old was originally in the Manchester United youth set-up before being picked up by Liverpool in 2019.

He made his senior Reds debut in the Carabao Cup defeat against Crystal Palace, but we doubt that is the last you’ll see of him with a FM potential of 83.

Jayden Danns

Danns enjoyed a surprise breakthrough in 2023-24 and Football Manager players will have noted the forward has a potential rating of 88 in this year’s game.

The 19-year-old made headlines when he scored a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2024.

But he’s only made one appearance for the Reds this season and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Perhaps a loan deal would kickstart his career?

Josh Sonni-Lambie

Arguably the least familiar name on this list, Sonni-Lambie’s rise through the Liverpool ranks has been rapid.

The 17-year-old’s recent start for the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy match against Crewe was seen as an important milestone — a sign that his development is being carefully managed, but also accelerated in recognition of his potential.

He’s been scoring goals for fun in the club’s Under-18 side and comes with a Football Manager potential rating of 82.

READ NEXT: Ranking Liverpool’s 10 youngest goalscorers since 2000: Ngumoha, Woodburn…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?

