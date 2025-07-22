Manchester United have been big spenders in the transfer market in recent years and we’ve checked up on every manager’s most expensive signing.

It’s safe to say that the Red Devils haven’t always had great value in the market, with some of the players on this list struggling more than others.

Since the start of the Premier League in 1992, here’s every United manager’s most expensive signing and where they are today.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Dimitar Berbatov (£31million)

During his 26-year stint with the club, Berbatov was the most expensive signing that Ferguson ever made.

Signed from Tottenham in 2008 for a fee of around £31million, the Bulgarian striker enjoyed some good years at Old Trafford, winning six trophies in four years.

While Berbatov was by no means Ferguson’s best ever signing, he did a fine job for the Red Devils, particularly in 2010-11 when he won the Premier League Golden Boot.

In total, he scored 56 goals in 149 appearances and still speaks highly of the club to this day.

The striker retired from professional football in 2019 and now aged 44, he works as a pundit, usually covering United and Tottenham games.

David Moyes: Juan Mata (£37.1million)

Signed in January 2014, Moyes only got the chance to work with Mata for a few months before he was sacked.

The Spanish playmaker became a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford and racked up 285 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals.

Since leaving England, the 37-year-old has enjoyed short stints in Turkey and Japan, but now plays in Australia for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Louis van Gaal: Angel Di Maria (£59.7million)

After producing a Man of the Match display in the 2014 Champions League final for Real Madrid, United managed to prize the Argentine playmaker away from the Spanish giants.

He signed for a fee of £59.7million and subsequently became their biggest signing of all time, setting expectations sky high.

While Di Maria did start his United career well with goals against QPR, Leicester and Everton, things soon unravelled for United’s record signing.

It eventually transpired that Di Maria never actually wanted to join United, and tensions between him and Van Gaal were evident during the second half of the season.

After one year in the Premier League, United sold him for a loss to PSG, where he then enjoyed some of the best years of his career.

Now a World Cup winner with Argentina, the 37-year-old is back playing in his native country for his boyhood club Rosario Central.

Jose Mourinho: Paul Pogba (£89million)

To this day, Pogba is still the most expensive purchase in United’s history. After allowing him to leave the club on a free transfer in 2012, they re-signed him for a whopping £89million in 2016.

While the Frenchman often showcased his natural ability, United were never able to unlock his full potential in the Premier League.

His relationship with Mourinho was also complex as the pair would regularly butt heads while working with one another.

Pogba left the club on a free transfer for the second time in 2022 and re-joined Juventus. However, his second spell in Italy didn’t exactly go to plan either.

After sustaining multiple injuries and only making 12 appearances during his first year back at the club, he was then hit with a doping ban that’s kept him out of action since September 2023.

With the ban now behind him, the 32-year-old recently signed for Monaco and is looking to get his career back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Harry Maguire (£80million)

Living up to his £80million price tag was always going to be tough, but despite some inconsistent periods, the 32-year-old is still a dependable member of the squad today.

He’s now made 246 appearances for the club and spent several years captaining the side too.

While the England international isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, Solskjaer still speaks highly of the centre-half to this day.

“For me, Harry [Maguire] has always been a leader and a fighter,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport earlier this year.

“I was never in doubt when I signed him and he walked in the door he would be captain for us.”

Now entering his seventh season at United, the 32-year-old still has something to offer to the squad today.

Erik ten Hag: Antony (£82million)

Ten Hag spent over £550million as United’s manager and didn’t exactly have a lot to show for it.

His biggest purchase was Antony, signed from Ajax in 2022 for a fee of £82million.

United were crying out for a new right-winger at the time, but it soon became apparent that the Brazilian wasn’t cut out for the physicality of the Premier League.

Despite being the club’s second-most-expensive purchase of all time, Antony rapidly fell down the pecking order as he struggled to adapt to life in England.

He did show some flashes of quality while out on loan with Real Betis last season, but his career at United now seems like it’s over.

With the player unwanted by Ruben Amorim, he’s free to find a new club this summer.

Ruben Amorim: Bryan Mbeumo (£71million)

Amorim’s latest signing has become his most expensive.

After weeks of negotiations with Brentford, United managed to land a deal which is worth a whopping £71million with add-ons included.

The dynamic forward scored 20 league goals last season and United fans will be hoping for more of the same in 2025-26. Let’s wait and see how he adapts to life at Old Trafford.

