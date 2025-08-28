20 of the funniest internet reactions to Man Utd’s disastrous cup exit at Grimsby
They’re already calling Grimsby Town’s shock League Cup second round victory over Manchester United a generational hate watch for rival fans.
Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils fought back from two goals down away to the League Two side but ended up losing the penalty shootout – setting social media on fire. It’s the most financially lopsided cup upset in football history.
Mercifully free of AI slop but with some charmingly rubbish old-school photoshops, we’ve collated 20 of the funniest reactions and memes to Manchester United’s latest humiliation.
Let’s goooooo… Sesko 👌🏽 https://t.co/SI2Vk1oWRC
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 27, 2025
Was hoping we could use this… #GTFC pic.twitter.com/lftTZgHg8b
— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) August 27, 2025
Cameraman has given us an all timer pic.twitter.com/gVQxwlpWPE
— Zak 🌹 (@ZG1999_) August 27, 2025
Amorim can maybe survive the result but I don’t know if he can survive this image. pic.twitter.com/bGBI5AgXf9
— Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 27, 2025
He backed this out for Grimsby away 😭 their manager has a Lucozade sport bottle in his hand https://t.co/4A6yhedNtl
— #Po8ba🇲🇨 (@ousman_10) August 27, 2025
Ruben Amorim sitting in the dugout moving wee dots around his tactics sheet while 2-0 down to Grimsby is possibly the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in football
— Ryan Cullen (@RyanCullen90) August 27, 2025
Ruben Amorim trying to overcome League Two Grimsby #mufc #carabaocup pic.twitter.com/O9GoLvvBRF
— 𝑅𝐸𝐺𝐼𝑆𝑇𝐴 (@Regista10_) August 27, 2025
You did sense that Grimsby’s 7-3 and 6-2 wins over Man Utd in 1933 and 1936 would play on the minds of Ruben Amorim’s men, and so it’s proving
— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) August 27, 2025
— Scott (@ScottDaley26) August 27, 2025
— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 27, 2025
Why does seeing it in Spanish make it even more hilarious? https://t.co/VU0syRX5ZE
— Thomas (@thomashammond__) August 27, 2025
marcus rashford you’ll always have the streets pic.twitter.com/R0ZNwurcnm https://t.co/KukkmpkRZO
— ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) August 27, 2025
generational mark goldbridge crash out about onana 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2JUJSKMo9V
— Gabriella (@gabsavfc_) August 27, 2025
Goldbridge is gold…#grimun #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/fT6Di5N4KR
— Neil (@QuagmireMaguire) August 27, 2025
Man United signed Andre Onana for like £45m and League Two Grimsby are trying to shoot from corners because he’s in nets. Outstanding levels of disrespect, fair play.
— Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 27, 2025
Grimsby ROTATED? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— – (@Raheem7ii) August 27, 2025
sorry but you can’t play 3-4-2-1 in Grimsby
— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 27, 2025
Hardly the headline – and forgive the Dean Saunders take – but if I sign a striker for £74m I want him to take one of my first nine penalties.
— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 27, 2025
If your new centre forward hasn’t got the bottle to take one of the first 9 penalties against a League Two side then I’m afraid you may as well put him down.
— GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) August 27, 2025
Please play against us. 🙏🇸🇲
— San Marino Fútbol 🇸🇲 (@SanMarinoTeam) August 27, 2025
Starting to understand why Amorim didn’t want Man United to do a behind the scenes documentary
— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 27, 2025
“United will surprise a few”
😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/zS9bWGuwdU
— ⥁ (@LFC_ERYAN) August 27, 2025
