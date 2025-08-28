They’re already calling Grimsby Town’s shock League Cup second round victory over Manchester United a generational hate watch for rival fans.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils fought back from two goals down away to the League Two side but ended up losing the penalty shootout – setting social media on fire. It’s the most financially lopsided cup upset in football history.

Mercifully free of AI slop but with some charmingly rubbish old-school photoshops, we’ve collated 20 of the funniest reactions and memes to Manchester United’s latest humiliation.

Cameraman has given us an all timer pic.twitter.com/gVQxwlpWPE — Zak 🌹 (@ZG1999_) August 27, 2025

Amorim can maybe survive the result but I don’t know if he can survive this image. pic.twitter.com/bGBI5AgXf9 — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 27, 2025

He backed this out for Grimsby away 😭 their manager has a Lucozade sport bottle in his hand https://t.co/4A6yhedNtl — #Po8ba🇲🇨 (@ousman_10) August 27, 2025

Ruben Amorim sitting in the dugout moving wee dots around his tactics sheet while 2-0 down to Grimsby is possibly the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in football — Ryan Cullen (@RyanCullen90) August 27, 2025

You did sense that Grimsby’s 7-3 and 6-2 wins over Man Utd in 1933 and 1936 would play on the minds of Ruben Amorim’s men, and so it’s proving — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) August 27, 2025

Why does seeing it in Spanish make it even more hilarious? https://t.co/VU0syRX5ZE — Thomas (@thomashammond__) August 27, 2025

generational mark goldbridge crash out about onana 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2JUJSKMo9V — Gabriella (@gabsavfc_) August 27, 2025

Man United signed Andre Onana for like £45m and League Two Grimsby are trying to shoot from corners because he’s in nets. Outstanding levels of disrespect, fair play. — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 27, 2025

sorry but you can’t play 3-4-2-1 in Grimsby — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 27, 2025

Hardly the headline – and forgive the Dean Saunders take – but if I sign a striker for £74m I want him to take one of my first nine penalties. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 27, 2025

If your new centre forward hasn’t got the bottle to take one of the first 9 penalties against a League Two side then I’m afraid you may as well put him down. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) August 27, 2025

Please play against us. 🙏🇸🇲 — San Marino Fútbol 🇸🇲 (@SanMarinoTeam) August 27, 2025

Starting to understand why Amorim didn’t want Man United to do a behind the scenes documentary — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 27, 2025

