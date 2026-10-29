You’ve seen it before. There was no need for Luis Suarez to stick it top bins like that, and so on. Except this time, maybe there was. And it’s got us right in the feels.

Some players have a trademark way to score. Suarez has more than enough goals in his catalogue not to be typecast, but you can picture exactly what we mean when we say he’s stuck it top bins.

He made a habit of it in his Liverpool and Barcelona days, most famously for the latter against PSG in the 2014-15 Champions League.

It’s a goal that still goes viral to this day as social media users marvel at the needless audacity of the finish.

Now, more than a decade on, Suarez has still got it. Of course he has.

These days, of course, he’s starring for Inter Miami, who went up against Cincinnati in their latest MLS match on Wednesday night.

And you’ll be glad to see how Suarez put his side in the lead.

LUIS SUÁREZ ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🤯 A bar down beauty as @InterMiamiCF take the lead over Cincinnati! 📺 Watch on Apple TV: https://t.co/wTb6eH72Vo pic.twitter.com/V5N5sjpYtx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 29, 2026

Receiving the ball from Casemiro, Suarez turned with his first touch before curling the ball deliciously into the top corner.

Power? Tick. Precision? Tick. Classic Luis Suarez.

Just look at how it bounces down off the bar and over the line. Sumptuous.

39 years old, by the way. Suarez will have lost some of the attributes that made him such a dangerous striker in his prime, but evidently not his pinpoint finishing.

He didn’t need to stick it top bins against PSG all those years ago, but this time he had a defender to curl it around before evading the keeper. This time it wasn’t so unnecessary.

But if you need someone to pick out the postage stamp, there aren’t many men better for the job than Suarez.

He now has 16 goals from 28 games in this MLS season. And for all it represented, this was surely one of the most satisfying.

As for the rest of the match, Cincinnati went on to stage a comeback and go 2-1 up – their leveller was just as good, by the way – but Inter Miami secured a last-minute equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw.

It was a game of attractive goals, but for obvious reasons, we just can’t look past Suarez’s as our favourite.

READ MORE: The 8 MLS teams Lionel Messi has failed to score against for Inter Miami

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