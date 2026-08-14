The 2026-27 season is upon us, and we’re giving you 15 minutes to name all 76 clubs competing in La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Reckon you can do it?

The clubs have been separated by division and arranged alphabetically, which is about as generous as we’re prepared to be. From there, it’s down to you.

If you possess a decent knowledge of European geography or spend your weekends immersed in continental football, naming every side in the top flights of France, Germany, Italy and Spain should be right up your street.

If you fancy another quiz after giving this a go, why not try and name every manager to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?