Every Premier League club’s best player according to the EA FC 26 ratings

Ahead of its release at the end of September, some of the EA FC 26 ratings have been leaked by FutMind, which gives us the perfect opportunity to delve into the Premier League sides.

It’s that time of the year again when certain sections of the internet get annoyed about imaginary numbers.

This is the third edition of the massively popular game since they ditched the FIFA branding and as usual, fans (and even some players) are not happy with some of the rankings.

Now, bear in mind this is unofficial so far and also it was only the top 50 players they were reportedly ranked, so this could change but for now, here are the best players at each Premier League club according to EA FC 26.

Arsenal – Gabriel and Bukayo Saka (88)

Kicking us off, we have Arsenal with their No.1 spot shared by two players.

Bukayo Saka has seen his rating go up by one, putting him at career best of 88, while Gabriel rises from 86 to move level with Saka.

Following closely behind is David Raya, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Viktor Gykores who are all on 87.

Aston Villa – Emi Martinez and Youri Tielemans (85)

A quiet summer saw no big arrivals for Aston Villa, so their best players are ones who were already at the club.

A strong season from Tielemans has seen him rise four places to be 85-rated, level with Martinez who at one point looked like he would not be at the club past the transfer window.

The Argentinian shot-stopper has actually been downgraded, having been 87-rated in EA FC 25.

Bournemouth – Djordje Petrovic, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson (80)

A trio of Bournemouth assets come in at 80 rated with Semenyo the pick of them. The Ghanaian winger has risen four spots this year.

Joining him are striker Evanilson and goalkeeper Petrovic, with five players below them on 79.

Brentford – Mikkel Damsgaard (80)

The loss of Yoane Wissa to Newcastle means Damsgaard is now Brentford’s highest-rated player at 80, proving once again that the Cherries are often better than the sum of their parts.

Jordan Henderson, who made a return to the Premier League this summer, is rated 79.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Kaoru Mitoma (82)

Brighton’s best player comes in the form of Mitoma, who just beats Carlos Baleba to top spot.

The Japanese international is 82-rated, with his 87 pace being his best asset, while Baleba is one behind on 81.

Burnley – Kyle Walker (79)

No Burnley player is rated 80 or above, which means their best player is Walker, who joined them in the summer.

The former Manchester City right back is 79-rated and his once lightning-quick pace has been reduced to 80, a loss of nine since last year.

Chelsea – Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo (87)

EA ambassador Palmer unsurprisingly tops the list at Chelsea, even if the second half of his 2024-25 season was lacklustre. Still, not bad for a player who started the game as a 63-rated back in FIFA 22.

His 87 rating puts him level with Caicedo.

Crystal Palace – Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta (82)

Having not been able to leave the club in the summer despite a move to Liverpool agreed, club captain Guehi is Palace’s best player according to EA.

The England international centre back is 82-rated, which puts him level with Mateta.

Had he stayed, Eberechi Eze would have been the pick of the bunch at 83.

Everton – Jordan Pickford (84)

Everton are one of two clubs in the league whose best player is between the sticks as Pickford takes top spot.

The England No.1 is 84-rated in the newest game, a rise of one from last year.

Below him, there’s a four-point drop down to the 80-rated James Tarkowski.

Fulham – Antonee Robinson (82)

Full-back Robinson is Fulham’s best player according to the EA judges, with the USA international rated at 82.

Alexander Iwobi and Bernd Leno are in joint second place on 80.

Leeds United – Lucas Perri (81)

The other club with their best player in goal is Leeds, as summer signing Perri takes No.1 spot.

Illan Meslier’s numerous blunders meant the Yorkshire club needed a new shotstopper if they had any hope of staying up, but it is still a case of whether they will be able to score enough goals at the other end.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah (91)

An astonishing year for Salah has seen him rewarded with his best-ever base card rating of 91.

The Egyptian has excellent stats across the board, but his pace of 89 combined with 88 passing and 90 dribbling should make him a favourite.

Salah is just one rating ahead of Virgil Van Dijk, with the dominating centre back at 90.

READ: Liverpool dominate the most expensive Premier League transfer XI of 2025

Manchester City – Rodri and Erling Haaland (90)

The current Ballon d’Or holder’s spell on the sidelines has seen him drop from 91 to 90, putting him level with Haaland who has also gone down one.

New signing Tijjani Reijnders is joint third on 86 alongside Ruben Dias.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes (87)

While he may be struggling in real life to fit Ruben Amorim’s style, Fernandes is still United’s best player in the virtual world with a rating of 87.

He is flanked by a pair of new signings with Bryan Mbeumo at 85 and Matheus Cunha at 83. Benjamin Sesko’s current rating is 80, but that could change yet.

Newcastle United – Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes (86)

The loss of Alexander Isak to Liverpool means Tonali and Guimaraes take over No.1 spot on Tyneside.

The midfield duo are both rated 86 with their main strengths coming in dribbling and passing.

Next on the list is Antony Gordon at 83 overall but with 91 pace.

Nottingham Forest – Matz Sels, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo (83)

A trio of players take Nottingham Forest’s top spot and they are all in defence.

Sels, Milenkovic and Murillo are 83-rated, although we would expect to see improvements from both Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood following their stellar campaigns. The duo are currently rated 82.

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka (85)

Xhaka provides some much-needed quality to the Sunderland team, with the former Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal midfielder being the only one in the 80s.

The Swiss is 85 overall but with 47 pace, he may not be a popular pick.

Next is Reinildo Mandava with the left back at 79 rated.

Tottenham Hotspur – James Maddison and Xavi Simons (84)

The departure of Son means Tottenham’s best two players come from the same attacking midfielder spot as Maddison and Simons are both rated 84.

As a sign of how well-balanced Thomas Frank’s new squad is though, two players are 83-rated while four have 82 ratings.

West Ham United – Jarrod Bowen (83)

Even the most casual watcher of West Ham knows that Bowen is the most important player for the Hammers.

And had he not literally been part of a West Ham superfan family, he may have decided to move on this summer.

As it is, the English winger remains and is the East London club’s best player at 83-rated.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Emmanuel Agbadou (79)

The loss of Cunha means Wolves have a big drop down to Agbadou who is 79 rated.

Stanrd Larsen, who was linked with a move to Newcastle, is 78-rated, but that could change once the official ratings are out.

READ NEXT: The 5 players who are better at dribbling than Lionel Messi according to EA FC 25



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?