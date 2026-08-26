Some of the Premier League‘s biggest deals this summer have been sweetened by huge wages being agreed with the signings in question.

It’s been a window in which big-spending clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea have broken their transfer records, so it’s no surprise to see money being splashed out on big salaries too.

For example, Elliot Anderson is believed to be on £250,000 per week at City. That’s some jump from the £40,000 he was reportedly on at Nottingham Forest, but that’s what becoming the most expensive Englishman ever gets you.

But Anderson only held on to that record for a few weeks, before being surpassed by Chelsea new boy Morgan Rogers.

Rogers is understood to be on a lower salary than Anderson, but his earnings are still sizeable. Capology has him on £150,000 per week; on SalaryLeaks, he’s listed at £175,000 per week.

Along with Anderson, the other summer signings in the Premier League with new terms worth £200,000 or more are Bruno Guimaraes, Ronald Araujo, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Youri Tielemans.

Depending on what source you prefer, Tonali could be the best-paid of the lot. While Capology’s estimation for the new Tottenham midfielder is £200,000 per week, SalaryLeaks’ is £275,000 per week.

In reality, it’s been reported that Tonali’s salary could rise towards and beyond the latter figure, so perhaps it will be down to the bonuses structured into his package.

Spurs have also splashed out on Fernandes and Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson. The latter pair both arrived on free transfers, which often leads to more funding being put towards a bigger salary for the players.

Combining data from Capology and SalaryLeaks, here are this summer’s 10 highest-paid new signings in the Premier League.

The highest-paid new signings

1. Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) – £250,000 per week

2. Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal) – £250,000 per week

3. Ronald Araujo (Liverpool) – £205,000 per week

4. Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) – £200,000 per week

5. Mateus Fernandes (Tottenham) – £200,000 per week

6. Youri Tielemans (Manchester United) – £200,000 per week

7. Andy Robertson (Tottenham) – £160,000 per week

8. Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) – £150,000 per week (£175,000 per SL)

9. Marcos Senesi (Tottenham) – £150,000 per week

=10. Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea) – £150,000 per week

=10. Joao Gomes (Aston Villa) – £150,000 per week

=10. Marco Palestra (Chelsea) – £150,000 per week (£120,000 per SL)

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Premier League signings by clubs outside the big six

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