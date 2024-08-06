The 5 Premier League clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score against

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 103 goals for Manchester United in the Premier League – but that doesn’t mean he scored against every single opponent he faced in the competition.

When it comes to scoring in the Premier League, Aston Villa and Tottenham have been Ronaldo’s favourite opponents as he’s bagged eight goals against each opponent.

However, the Portuguese icon has never managed to hit the back of the net against these five clubs in England’s top flight. Fraud.

Leicester City

Ronaldo has faced Leicester on three occasions but drew a blank on each occasion.

He first faced them back in the 2003-04 campaign where Gary Neville scored the only goal of the game as United won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Leicester’s subsequent 10-year exile in the Football League meant Ronaldo wouldn’t face them until he returned to Old Trafford in 2021. Two further bites of this East Midlands cherry weren’t sufficient for Ronnie to break his duck.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Despite playing three games against Wolves, none of which came during the Molineux club’s success under Nuno Espirito Santo, Ronaldo has never registered a goal or assist against them

He faced them twice in the 2003-04 Premier League season, when an ancient Paul Ince was Wolves’ best player, and once upon his return to the club in 2021-22.

In his last meeting against Wolves, the Midlanders claimed a shock 1-0 win at Old Trafford with Conor Coady and Max Kilman able to keep CR7 at arm’s length – things had already started to go sour in Ronaldo’s United return.

Leeds United

One of Ronaldo’s first away games in England came at Elland Road in October 2003, with Roy Keane poaching United’s winner and the future Ballon d’Or winner kicked around like an old sock by David Batty.

His next appearance against Leeds came over 18 years later, with United channelling a hostile atmosphere to win 4-2 at the home of their bitter rivals – but without Ronaldo scoring.

Sheffield United

Ronaldo played both games against Sheffield United in the 2006-07 season but failed to score in either the home or away fixture. The match at Bramall Lane saw him enter the pantheon of football’s greatest-ever misses.

Just look at it. Like a supermodel’s fart, it’s nice to be reminded that even the richest and most famous of our species are still human.

The title-winning Red Devils did do the double over the Blades that season, who were ultimately relegated in a fit of impotent Neil Warnock rage, but Ronaldo failed to breach their defence personally.

Crystal Palace

Palace spent a single season in the Premier League during the 2000s, but still held United to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in March 2005 – with the introduction of Ronaldo from the bench failing to trouble Iain Dowie’s side.

The south Londoners had established themselves as a firm Premier League staple by the time of the forward’s return in 2021, keeping Ronnie out at Old Trafford despite falling to a 1-0 defeat in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in interim charge.