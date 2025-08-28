Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City’s Premier League squads have cost the most to assemble when it comes to total combined transfer fees, according to industry estimates.

Despite facing criticism over their eye-watering spend, Chelsea won two trophies last season after their free-spending approach to the transfer market in recent years.

But the two Manchester clubs, who both finished trophyless last season, will be desperate to recover in 2025-26 after investing heavily in players.

Arsenal and Liverpool have closed the gap on the billion-euro three after a summer of big spending, while Tottenham also possess an expensive squad.

At the other end of the squad cost table, Crystal Palace’s squad are third-bottom, with the FA Cup winners sitting below promoted Burnley and Leeds United.

Sunderland are a long way off at the foot of the table, having spent just €191million to assemble their squad. They’re also the only Premier League side with a squad that cost less than €200million to assemble.

The majority of their squad cost has been spent on Regis Le Bris’s squad this summer, underlining just what an achievement it was to get promoted from the Championship last term.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, here’s the full breakdown of what each Premier League squad cost to assemble.

1. Chelsea – €1.27billion

2. Manchester United – €1.23billion

3. Manchester City – €1.07billion

4. Arsenal – €979.3million

5. Liverpool – €866.63million

6. Tottenham – €842.2million

7. Newcastle United – €685.55million

8. West Ham United – €451.11million

9. Brighton – €445.3million

10. Nottingham Forest – €442.25million

11. Aston Villa – €402.4million

12. Bournemouth – €382.07million

13. Brentford – €346.55million

14. Wolves – €341.65million

15. Everton – €340.52million

16. Leeds United – €274.56million

17. Burnley – €259.69million

18. Crystal Palace – €248.54million

19. Fulham – €239.35million

20. Sunderland – €191.23million

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s highest-paid player in 2025-26: Xhaka joins Haaland on elite list…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 highest-paid players in the Premier League?