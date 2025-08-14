Stars in the Premier League are among the best-paid athletes in the world. Some earn more each week than entire squads once did.

The Premier League highest-paid players list for 2025–26 has familiar names, surprise entries, and a few eyebrow-raising figures at each club.

Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester are out. Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland join the list, but familiar names still dominate the very top.

Using figures from Capology, here’s who’s taking home the biggest pay packet at every club this season.

Arsenal – Kai Havertz (£280,000 per week)

Havertz remains Arsenal’s top earner on a deal worth around £14.5million a year. At 26, he’s entering what should be his peak years.

The German forward has divided opinion since arriving from Chelsea in 2023, but his versatility across the front line and midfield keeps him central to Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Aston Villa – Boubacar Kamara/Youri Tielemans/Emiliano Martinez (£150,000 per week)

Villa’s wage bill is topped by a three-way tie. Kamara has been a reliable anchor in midfield since arriving from Marseille in 2022, while Tielemans adds guile and a goal threat from deeper areas.

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could remain a key figure at Villa Park, though speculation over his future continues.

Bournemouth – Evanilson (£85,000 per week)

Bournemouth broke their transfer record to bring in Brazilian striker Evanilson from Porto in 2024, and he’s now their top earner.

He managed 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season despite suffering a serious injury.

Brentford – Aaron Hickey (£70,000 per week)

After almost a full year out with a serious injury, Hickey returned to action in May 2025 and will be looking to re-establish himself as a first-choice defender.

The Scotland international, who joined from Bologna in 2022, is Brentford’s top earner on around £3.6million a year.

Brighton – Ferdi Kadioglu (£87,500 per week)

Brighton made Kadioglu their record signing in August 2024, paying up to £29.2million for the versatile Turkey international.

He marked his first season with goals in both the EFL Cup and Premier League, and now tops the Seagulls’ wage bill at just over £4.5million a year.

Burnley – Lesley Ugochukwu (£50,000 per week)

Burnley’s biggest earner is summer signing Ugochukwu, who joined from Chelsea on a five-year deal after a loan spell at Southampton.

The French midfielder made 26 Premier League appearances for Saints last season, scoring once, and his reported £2.6million annual wage reflects Burnley’s faith in him to anchor their midfield.

Chelsea – Reece James (£250,000 per week)

Chelsea’s captain remains their top earner on a deal worth £13million a year. James endured another injury-hit 2024/25 but still managed 19 league appearances.

If he can stay fit this season, his leadership and delivery from the right flank could be key to Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Crystal Palace – Daichi Kamada (£105,000 per week)

Kamada became Palace’s first-ever Japanese player when he arrived on a free from Lazio in 2024, and he made an instant impact.

He played 34 league games in his debut season, helped win the FA Cup against Man City, and now tops the wage bill at just over £5.4million a year.

Everton – Jordan Pickford (£125,000 per week)

England’s No.1 remains Everton’s highest earner on a contract running until 2027. Pickford has been named the club’s Player of the Season three years running and played every league game in 2024/25.

His £6.5million annual wage reflects his importance to the Toffees.

Fulham – Bernd Leno (£130,000 per week)

Leno has been a consistent performer since joining from Arsenal in 2022, making 112 Premier League appearances in three seasons.

The German keeper signed a new deal through 2027 and remains top earner on £6.8million a year after key FA Cup saves.

Leeds United – Jack Harrison (£90,000 per week)

Five years after first helping Leeds back into the Premier League, fans will be thrilled to see former loanee-turned-exile Harrison return.

He’s even brought his Everton teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin along for the ride, giving Daniel Farke a ready-made partnership.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah (£400,000 per week)

Fresh from a season in which he won the Premier League title and Golden Boot, Salah remains Liverpool’s top earner on a new two-year deal worth over £20million annually.

The Egyptian legend scored 29 league goals and set up 18 more in 2024/25, becoming only the third player to top both goals and assists in a season.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland (£525,000 per week)

Now on the longest contract in Premier League history, running until 2034, Haaland earns an eye-watering £27.3million a year.

The Norwegian scored 22 league goals in 2024/25 despite an ankle injury and remains one of football’s most lethal forwards.

Manchester United – Casemiro (£350,000 per week)

United’s top earner is still Casemiro, on a contract worth around £18.2million a year. The Brazilian midfielder has endured criticism for costly errors and patchy form.

Att 33, there are questions over whether he can still justify his wage. Even so, his experience and trophy-winning pedigree speak volumes.

Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes (£160,000 per week)

Newcastle’s captain and heartbeat in midfield, Guimaraes is the club’s top earner on around £8.3million a year.

He led them to Carabao Cup glory in 2025, their first domestic trophy in 70 years, and remains a fan favourite for his work rate and leadership.

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White (£150,000 per week)

Forest’s captain signed a new three-year deal in July 2025 after Tottenham triggered, and then failed to complete, his £60million release clause.

The saga briefly threatened legal action, but the England international stayed put and now tops the wage bill at £7.8million a year.

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka (£100,000 per week)

Fresh from captaining Bayer Leverkusen to an invincible double, Xhaka is back in the Premier League with newly promoted Sunderland.

The Swiss midfielder signed a three-year deal worth £5.2million a season and will be expected to bring leadership, bite, and a touch of class to the Black Cats’ survival fight.

Tottenham – James Maddison (£170,000 per week)

Spurs’ vice-captain earns £8.8million a year, but a pre-season ACL injury means he’ll miss most of 2025/26.

Maddison impressed when fit last term, scoring nine league goals and playing a key role in Tottenham’s Europa League campaign.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen (£150,000 per week)

Now club captain, Bowen remains West Ham’s talisman and top earner on £7.8million a year.

The winger has passed 100 league goals in his career and hit double figures in each of the last three Premier League seasons, including 13 last season.

Wolves – Fabio Silva (£80,000 per week)

Wolves’ record signing, Silva returns from a prolific loan at Las Palmas, scoring 10 La Liga goals including one at Barcelona.

On £4.16million a year, the 23-year-old has yet to prove himself in the Premier League and could be sold soon.

