Inigo Martinez has become the latest star player to join Cristiano Ronaldo‘s side at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, but he’s certainly not the first.

The defender has departed Barcelona after playing a starring role in their La Liga title triumph last season. He joins some famous faces, including former Liverpool, Inter, Porto and Chelsea superstars.

We’ve picked out the 12 notable, big-name players that Ronaldo has played alongside for Al-Nassr.

Sadio Mane

Six months after Ronaldo’s arrival heralded a new era of big-money Saudi Pro League signings, Mane followed suit.

The Senegalese superstar cut short his stint at Bayern Munich after one surprisingly underwhelming season.

The pair have since played 81 times alongside one another for Al-Nassr and directly combined for 14 goals (11 Ronaldo goals assisted by Mane, three Mane goals assisted by Ronaldo).

Marcelo Brozovic

Veteran Croatia international arrived the same summer as Mane, fresh from captaining Inter in their 2023 Champions League final defeat to Manchester City.

“For me, it’s better to play with Cristiano than against him because I know he’s going to score a goal,” the veteran Croatian told reporters last year.

“Ronaldo is one of the best players of all time and I can only congratulate him for everything he has achieved in his career.”

Otavio

A name you might not be familiar with unless you’re across the Portuguese game, Otavio arrived at Porto as a youngster from Brazil back in 2014.

The winger went on to play over 200 times for the club, winning three Primeira Liga titles and three Portuguese cups while featuring regularly in the Champions League. He became a naturalised Portuguese citizen back in 2021, capped 22 times as a semi-regular for the national team since then.

Otavio joined his national team captain at Al-Nassr, fresh from being named the Primeira Liga Player of the Year, in the summer of 2023.

Talisca

The Brazilian pre-dated Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His career so far has been a whistle-stop tour of lucrative moves off the beaten track, having gone from Bahia to Benfica as a youngster.

Turkish Super Lig? Check. Besiktas and (currently) Fenerbahce.

Chinese Super League? Check. Guangzhou Evergrande.

Saudi Pro League? Check. Al-Nassr for four years.

Talisca has a pretty exemplary goal return everywhere he’s been, including for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in 2025.

Bento

Another Brazilian, Bento moved to Al-Nassr from his boyhood club Athletico Paranaense shortly after making his Selecao debut in their 1-0 friendly victory over England at Wembley.

The ‘keeper was talked up as a potential successor to Alisson and Ederson. He’s continued receiving call-ups while out in Saudi Arabia, but we can’t see him challenging to be Carlo Ancelotti’s No.1 unless he moves to a more visible league.

Angelo Gabriel

…We will get back to some household names soon enough, we promise.

Who could keep up with all of Chelsea’s business since the Todd Boehly takeover? The Blues signed wonderkid winger Angelo from Santos back in 2023.

He was immediately loaned out to sister club Strasbourg and promptly sold on for a small profit last summer. Boehly gonna Boehly.

Angelo notched two goals and 10 assists in his debut campaign for Al-Nassr.

Luiz Gustavo

Luis Gustavo with Rudi Garcia at Al-Nassr six months before Ronaldo’s arrival.

The former Bundesliga stalwart, a part of Bayern’s 2012-13 treble-winning side and a regular for Brazil in the early 2010s, had a brief spell with the club shortly before the market exploded.

His time with the Saudi Pro League club only overlapped with Ronaldo’s for a few months. The midfielder has been playing back in Brazil with Sao Paolo for the past couple of years and is still going at the age of 38.

Alex Telles

How many Brazilians can one club sign?

After falling out of favour at Manchester United and a fairly forgettable loan away to Sevilla, Telles followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by leaving Old Trafford for Al-Awwal Park back in 2023.

Telles was a regular for the club in his one and only season, but both parties agreed to terminate his contract a year early and he’s since moved back to Brazil.

He scored in the Copa Libertadores final last year as Botafogo claimed South American club football’s most prestigious trophy.

Mohamed Simakan

A year ago, clubs including Newcastle United and Barcelona were getting linked with the highly-rated French defender at RB Leipzig.

Simakan instead joined Al-Nassr for a considerable €45million fee.

“Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream, he’s the best player ever,” he says.

A proper company man.

Jhon Duran

We were a bit fascinated how having both Ronaldo and Duran in the same attack was ever going to work. It’s not all that often you see two out-and-out centre-forwards alongside one another.

The answer? Not for very long.

The Colombian actually had a decent enough goal return for Al-Nassr, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances for the club after joining from Aston Villa in January.

He’s since joined Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on loan for the 2025-26 campaign. He’s still only 21 years of age – what his long-term future holds from here is anyone’s guess.

Seko Fofana

The Ivory Coast international developed his skills in Manchester City’s academy but never broke into the first team. He made over 100 top-flight appearances for both Udinese and Lens before joining Al-Nassr in 2023.

Fofana only made a handful of starts alongside Ronaldo before being loaned out to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. In January he returned to Ligue 1, signing for Rennes.

Joao Felix

Felix is yet to make his competitive debut for Al-Nassr, but he’s made a handful of appearances alongside Ronaldo in friendlies.

The 40-year-old club captain has welcomed his Portugal team-mate, but denied suggestions he convinced him to join the club over a move back home to Benfica.

“Stealing is bad form; no one has ever stolen anything from Benfica,” Ronaldo told reporters.

“Everyone knows Joao; he’s very talented. I think he’ll help us a lot in the Saudi league, which is very competitive.

“You don’t know him; you’re not there, you don’t show up, but we saw him at the Club World Cup. I think it was a better option for Felix than playing in the Portuguese league; just look at the number of stars there are in Saudi Arabia. Regardless of not playing in the Champions League, it was a very wise decision on his part.

“Calling him to convince him? I don’t do that, I don’t pick up the phone. It’s not my job. You [journalists] said that, but my job is to train and play.”

