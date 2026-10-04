What would've happened if City's takeover never went through?

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table going back to 2008 if you expunge Manchester City‘s results from the record since their takeover.

Manchester City’s dominance of English football since their 2008 takeover has transformed and defined the Premier League over the past 18 years. But what would the table look like if they simply weren’t there?

It’s a question worth asking after an independent commission found City guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period.

The findings cover 2009-10 to 2017-18, with the Commission concluding that City artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by more than £900million.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters described it as “the most significant” disciplinary case in the competition’s history, stating that City “systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade”.

We’ve taken a slightly wider view.

Our table begins in 2008-09, the season of City’s transformative Abu Dhabi takeover, and removes the club and every Premier League result involving them from the equation.

Only Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United have been ever-present in the top flight throughout that period.

The Gunners come out on top with 1,290 points, just three ahead of Liverpool. Manchester United sit third on 1,250, with Chelsea fourth and Tottenham completing the top five.

We’ve already seen points deductions handed to Everton and Nottingham Forest for PSR breaches, while Chelsea accepted fines totalling £10.75million and transfer restrictions over separate historical breaches.

But there is no meaningful precedent for something of this scale. This is the biggest scandal in English football history, involving proven breaches across almost a decade and sums running into hundreds of millions.

What happens next remains uncertain.

City have lodged an appeal against the commission’s findings, and no sanction has yet been decided. That appeal will be heard privately by a separate Appeal Board.

And even that might not draw a line under things, with further legal avenues potentially available after the Premier League process. This saga remains a long way from over.

Here’s the full Premier League table if you strip away all of Manchester City’s results since their takeover in 2008:

# Club Played Points PPG 1 Arsenal 653 1,290 1.98 2 Liverpool 653 1,287 1.97 3 Man Utd 652 1,250 1.92 4 Chelsea 653 1,236 1.89 5 Tottenham 653 1,110 1.70 6 Everton 653 932 1.43 7 Newcastle United 581 781 1.34 8 West Ham 612 772 1.26 9 Aston Villa 545 721 1.32 10 Crystal Palace 472 586 1.24 11 Fulham 437 529 1.21 12 Southampton 432 499 1.16 13 Leicester 360 491 1.36 14 Wolves 396 451 1.14 15 Stoke 360 442 1.23 16 Brighton 329 431 1.31 17 Bournemouth 328 410 1.25 18 West Brom 360 395 1.10 19 Sunderland 364 392 1.08 20 Burnley 360 365 1.01 21 Swansea 252 307 1.22 22 Brentford 185 255 1.38 23 Watford 216 233 1.08 24 Wigan 180 198 1.10 25 Norwich 216 193 0.89 26 Nott’m Forest 149 183 1.23 27 Leeds United 149 180 1.21 28 Hull 185 173 0.94 29 Blackburn 144 163 1.13 30 Bolton 144 158 1.10 31 Sheff Utd 108 93 0.86 32 QPR 108 90 0.83 33 Birmingham 72 86 1.19 34 Portsmouth 72 66 0.92 35 Cardiff 72 61 0.85 36 Middlesbrough 72 55 0.76 37 Huddersfield 72 52 0.72 38 Blackpool 36 39 1.08 39 Reading 36 28 0.78 40 Ipswich 41 28 0.68 41 Luton 36 26 0.72 42 Coventry 4 3 0.75

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