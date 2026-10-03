Erling Haaland’s next club: Six potential destinations if striker quits Man City

Erling Haaland would surely draw the most interest if Manchester City were to be punished with expulsion from the Premier League.

He may be on a contract for eternity – OK, until 2034 actually – but Haaland is City’s biggest star and the player it’d be most unthinkable for them to keep if they were demoted.

The question is, where would he go if he was to escape City?

It’d be a difficult question to answer without the looming threat of punishment to the club for their financial breaches. In any other situation, he’d be priced off the market.

But speculation will be rife in the aftermath of the Premier League’s guilty verdict on City. So who could Haaland’s hypothetical next club be?

Real Madrid

Let’s start with the big ones. The idea of Haaland ending up at Real Madrid has been floated for a long time, even before all this mess.

One of the best strikers in the world going to one of the biggest clubs in the world? There’s a lot about the idea that just makes sense.

How he’d fit into a team with Kylian Mbappe is another matter, but you can file that under the ‘nice problem to have’ category.

It could be a sight to behold.

Barcelona

The obvious alternative is the other side of the El Clasico divide.

Not too long ago, you couldn’t have imagined Barcelona being able to afford Haaland, but they’ve got some more wiggle room these days and who knows what Haaland would be worth without Premier League status?

When Robert Lewandowski left in the summer, it looked like Barca had a big void to fill at centre-forward. Turns out Raphinha is incredible there, but a natural striker like Haaland surely wouldn’t harm in the long run.

Paris Saint-Germain

From one state-owned club to another?

PSG have found success by moving past their sign-all-the-superstars policy, but we find it hard to imagine they’d turn their noses up at the chance to sign Haaland.

Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres are their current options up front – two players who started their careers as wingers but are now just as good through the middle.

Imagine the damage they could do with a Proper Striker, though.

Bayern Munich

Haaland came to the Premier League via the Bundesliga, so how about heading back there?

His former club Borussia Dortmund might find him to be out of reach these days, but Bayern Munich might be in with a shout.

With Harry Kane’s contract coming towards its expiry date, Bayern are having to think about the future of their attack.

Keeping Kane is something they have a solid chance of, but if the unexpected was to happen and he was to leave – or if this hypothetical Haaland move was pushed down the road after any manner of City appeal – Haaland would undeniably be a worthy successor.

Chelsea

If City get thrown out of the Premier League, Haaland doesn’t have to be as well.

Any of the remaining big boys in the top flight would love to take Haaland, but we imagine Chelsea are among those most likely to be bold enough to try.

No strangers to spending big on a player or giving them a long contract, Chelsea haven’t had an amazing hit rate with strikers and so Haaland could be even more tempting.

Joao Pedro does a decent job there now, but Haaland would be an upgrade. And the current Chelsea regime don’t always worry about how players will fit together anyway.

Arsenal

If Haaland wants to keep challenging for the biggest trophies while staying in England, Arsenal might be the place to be.

After emerging as regular competitors to City, Arsenal finally got over the line last season to win the Premier League.

And that was in spite of Viktor Gyokeres not being totally convincing as their main striker in his first season at the club. And Kai Havertz is still no pure number nine.

Arsenal fell just short in the Champions League last season, but someone like Haaland would make the difference.

Can’t imagine Gabriel would be too happy to see him, though.

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