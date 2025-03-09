Mikel Arteta has taken charge of 200 Premier League games as Arsenal manager – but how does his Gunners record compare to their rivals since his appointment in December 2019?

Arsenal has enjoyed success in cup competitions, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2020 FA Cup final before winning the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023.

But his side struggled for consistency in the Premier League during his first few years in charge, falling out of the top six and finishing two consecutive seasons in eighth place.

However, the Gunners looked like worthy title contenders in both of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons and are currently second behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

Since the Spanish coach took the Arsenal job back in December 2019, only Liverpool and Manchester City have accumulated more points than the Gunners.

If Arsenal want to win the league in future seasons, they will be the two sides they need to finish above to end the wait for another league title.

The Gunners have picked up significantly more points than Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham since Arteta’s arrival.

We’ve crunched the numbers to see how Arsenal have fared in comparison to other Premier League teams since Arteta took charge over five years ago.

Note: All the teams featured have been ever-presents in the Premier League since the 2019-20 season. If teams are on equal points, the team that has played fewer games is positioned higher. If both parties have played the same number of matches, goal difference has been used to rank them.

1. Manchester City – 449 points (200 games played)

2. Liverpool – 430 points (201 games played)

3. Arsenal – 380 points (199 games played)

4. Manchester United – 338 points (199 games played)

5. Chelsea – 331 points (200 games played)

6. Tottenham – 325 points (200 games played)

7. Aston Villa – 294 points (200 games played)

8. Newcastle United – 288 points (199 games played)

9. Brighton – 269 points (200 games played)

10. West Ham United – 266 points (200 games played)

11. Crystal Palace – 245 points (200 games played) (GD: -42)

12. Everton – 245 points (200 games played) (GD: -65)

13. Wolves – 238 points (200 games played)

