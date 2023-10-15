Ranking every Chelsea player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Chelsea have invested heavily in their playing squad under Todd Boehly’s ownership, but their wage bill has decreased by over £50million since last season.

The Blues endured their worst campaign for decades last year, finishing 12th in the Premier League and getting through four managers as the club became a national laughing stock.

That status hasn’t shifted fully yet; before wins over Fulham and Burnley, Chelsea had endured another slow start to the season. But there is also a general acceptance that new manager Mauricio Pochettino needs time to drill his young charges.

Chelsea conducted an astonishing clear-out over the summer, with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all leaving Stamford Bridge. A total of 15 first-teamers, many on high wages, were sold in total.

It’s now said that Chelsea’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £150,124,000, which works out at £2,887,000 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Pochettino’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publically disclose the full wages of their individual players, so these are the best-surmised figures.

It’s worth taking such numbers with a pinch of salt, especially as figure for Levi Colwill in particular seems remarkably low for an England international.

Take a look at how every Chelsea first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Raheem Sterling – £325,000

2. Reece James – £250,000

=3. Wesley Fofana – £200,000

=3. Ben Chilwell – £200,000

5. Christopher Nkunku – £190,000

6. Enzo Fernandez – £180,000

7. Marc Cucurella – £175,000

8. Moises Caicedo – £150,000

9. Malang Sarr – £120,000

10. Thiago Silva – £110,000

=11. Mykhailo Mudryk – £100,000

=11. Carney Chukwuemeka – £100,000

13. Benoit Badiashile – £90,000

14. Axel Diassi – £80,000

15. Cole Palmer – £75,000

16. Nicolas Jackson – £65,000

17. Robert Sanchez – £60,000

=18. Conor Gallagher – £50,000

=18. Trevoh Chalobah – £50,000

=18. Noni Madueke – £50,000

=21. Romeo Lavia – £45,000

=21. Malo Gusto – £45,000

=21. Lesley Ugochekwu – £45,000

24. Armando Broja – £40,000

25. Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000

26. Djordje Petrovic – £30,000

27. Ian Maatsen – £15,000

28. Deivid Washington – £7,000

29. Levi Colwill – £5,000

