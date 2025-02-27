Can you name every team to win the Africa Cup Of Nations?

The Africa Cup Of Nations is one the most historic competitions in international football – but can you name every previous winner of the trophy?

How’s your knowledge of the Cup of Nations? We’re setting you the challenge of naming every national team to win the tournament, which is held every two years and predates the European Championships.

You’ll no doubt know the reigning champions, with their talisman pictured above, and some of the powerhouses that have won it multiple times, but we’ll be mightily impressed if you can name all of the winners without using any tips.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and no clues – just the year each tournament was held.

