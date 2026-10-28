Arsenal haven’t won the League Cup this century, despite reaching the final on several occasions – but can you name every team to have knocked them out of the competition since 2000?

We’ve given you 15 minutes, with the season and round in which Arsenal were eliminated as your clues.

You’ll probably remember the big Premier League sides who have beaten the Gunners, particularly in those painful final defeats. But there have also been some embarrassing exits to lower-league opposition over the years.

If you want another challenge after this one, why not try to name Arsenal’s top 30 goalscorers of the Premier League era?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every £10m+ player signed by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?