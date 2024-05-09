Can you name every club to knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League since 2000?

Bayern Munich have been one of European football’s biggest powerhouses in the 21st century, winning the Champions League in 2001-02, 2012-13, 2019-20. A frequent fixture of the latter knockout stages, they’ve also suffered some memorably heartbreaking eliminations.

The question is – how well do you remember those exits? We’re setting you the task of naming every club to have knocked Bayern out of the Champions League since the year 2000.

You’ve got fifteen minutes to name each club to have progressed past Bayern in the knockout stages (so not including the infamous group stage exit of 2002-03). Your only clues are the season and the stage of the competition. Some clubs – and one thorn in the Bavarians’ side in particular – appear multiple times.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try and name every manager to reach a Champions League final since 2000?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player Bayern Munich have signed from the Premier League?