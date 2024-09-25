Can you name every player to play for Liverpool and West Ham in the PL?

There is a surprising amount of crossover between Liverpool and West Ham United – but how many players have represented both clubs in the Premier League era?

Despite the Reds being infinitely more successful than the Hammers, the two clubs have frequently traded players over the past 30-odd years.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the years each player played for each club. You have 21 of them to name.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?