Twenty-four Premier League players scored 10 or more goals in the 1995-96 season – but how many of them can you name?

Manchester United and Newcastle United duked it out for the title and Kevin Keegan’s side found themselves 12 points clear at the top in January 1996.

But Newcastle began to drop a lot of points in the second half of the campaign and Alex Ferguson’s side took advantage, winning the league by four points. The season is also remembered for Ferguson’s mind games and Keegan’s infamous ‘I will love it’ rant.

Despite having the top goalscorer in the Premier League, Blackburn weren’t able to retain the title and finished seventh in 1995-96.

Bolton finished bottom of the Premier League and were joined in the relegation zone by both QPR and Manchester City.

The 1995-96 season is one of the most iconic in Premier League history and three players enjoyed 25+ goal campaigns. Another 21 players got 10 or more goals, including some Premier League legends and a few cult heroes.

We want to know if you can name every player to hit double figures in the Premier League that season and are giving you 10 minutes to do so.

