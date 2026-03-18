Our latest Wikipedia footballer quiz is here, and this one has a twist.

This week’s theme is all about big-name Champions League managers. But rather than their post-retirement coaching careers (that would be easy), we’re asking you to identify them from their time as a player.

We’ve taken 10 screencaps from a manager’s Wikipedia career path section from their playing days. Your job is to tell us which manager the screencap belongs to.

To answer the question, all you need to do is type their name. The surname is enough.

There’s a range of names here. Some of these are iconic managers who have got their hands on the Champions League trophy. Others are making forays into the competition this season. And some didn’t win it, but certainly enjoyed some memorable European nights in the dugout.

The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 7/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at our Wikipedia quiz on Champions League cult heroes?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every manager to have won the Champions League?