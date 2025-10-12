Scotland have played a rich variety of teams at both the World Cup and European Championship – but how many of them can you name?

Since their first tournament – the 1954 World Cup – the Tartan Army have faced 24 different opponents.

Scotland might not have qualified for the World Cup since 1998, but they were stalwarts at the finals from the 1970s to the 1990s.

And they have also reached four European Championship finals too, even if they are yet to progress beyond the group stage of either tournament.

You have 10 minutes to name them all and we’ve listed the years Scotland faced them to help you out.

We’ve also accounted for the fall of Communism, meaning you’ll need to name the country Scotland faced before and after the Berlin Wall.

