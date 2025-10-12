Luis Suarez has now scored 600 career goals, making him the 27th player in football history to achieve the landmark figure.

His 600th goal came against Atlanta United during Inter Miami’s 4-0 triumph. It was an absolute cracker of a goal too, as he converted a dipping volley from the edge of the box.

The Uruguayan has now scored 42 goals in 82 appearances for Inter Miami, averaging a goal every 156 minutes for the MLS side.

With 600 goals for club and country to his name, it means that Suarez has now outscored the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Karim Benzema, Hugo Sanchez, Zico, Alfredo Di Stefano and countless other greats from over the years.

As per the records of the RSSSF, Suarez is now the 27th highest-scoring player in the history of football.

If Suarez does decide to continue playing after the 2025 season is over, he could surpass the likes of Frederick Roberts, Gyula Zsengeller and Fernando Peyroteo who are all within touching distance of the 38-year-old.

Of the players who’ve been prominent in the 21st century, only Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored more goals than Suarez.

In the overall rankings, Lewandowski is 14th, Messi is currently in fifth and Ronaldo is the second-highest-scoring player of all time.

Not including goals scored in friendly matches, no footballer has ever reached 1000 official goals, but CR7 is closing in on that tally.

As of writing, he’s scored 946 goals for club and country, meaning that he needs another 54 before he reaches the 1000 mark.

It’s also worth pointing out that he needs to score another 44 goals in order to surpass Erwin Helmchen’s tally, who is currently considered the top-scoring player of all time with 989 goals.

In the case of Helmchen, the bulk of his goals were scored in the German lower divisions, so for this reason, he tends to be overlooked in a few of the record books.

Ronaldo has scored more offical goals at the highest level than any other player in football history, but including all competitions, Helmchen still leads the way.

It’s worth noting that some record books have credited the likes of Pele, Josef Bican, Romario and others with over 1000 goals, although those numbers tend to include goals scored in non-official matches.

According to the data gathered by the RSSSF, these are the 27 players who have scored 600 or more goals.

1. Erwin Helmchen – 989 goals

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 946 goals

3. Josef Bican – 950 goals

4. Ronnie Rooke – 934 goals

5. Lionel Messi – 886 goals

6. Jimmy Jones – 840 goals

7. Ferenc Puskas – 802 goals

8. Ferenc Deak – 795 goals

9. Abe Lenstra – 790 goals

10. Romario – 785 goals

11. Pele – 778 goals

12. Tommy Lawton – 749 goals

13. Gerd Muller – 735 goals

14. Robert Lewandowski – 733 goals

15. Sammy Hughes – 722 goals

16. Joe Bambrick – 690 goals

17. Ernst Wilimowski – 683 goals

18. Tom Waring – 672 goals

19. Boy Martin – 642 goals

=20. Ferenc Bene – 634 goals

=20. Eusebio – 634 goals

22. Stan Mortensen – 628 goals

23. Joe Smith – 617 goals

24. Frederick Roberts – 613 goals

25. Gyula Zsengeller – 611 goals

26. Fernando Peyroteo – 610 goals

27. Luis Suarez – 600 goals

