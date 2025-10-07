The Pozzo family have been in charge of Watford for 13 years and in that time no fewer than 20 different managers have sat in the dugout. Can you name each and every one of them?

With a distinctly Italian attitude to hiring and firing coaches, there’s been plenty of churn, two relegations and two promotions.

The club have flitted between the top two tiers, with six of 11 full seasons under the Pozzo’s rule spent in the Premier League.

“We are delighted to have ensured that Watford’s immediate future is safe,” announced administrator Andrew Andronikou when the deal was completed in June 2012.

“The family have a proven track record of building successful teams on the field, and balancing the books off it.”

“This transaction is a significant one, as it provides the Pozzo football dynasty with a secure platform to introduce its successful formula to the UK.”

Sean Dyche was the manager at the time. The coach led the Hornets to 11th in his first and only season at the helm, their highest finish in four years, but was soon dismissed by the new owners.

That’s where we’re starting this quiz, with the first of the Pozzos 21(!) managerial appointments in the summer of 2012.

That first coach took charge of 75 matches and remains the longest-serving manager of the Pozzo era at Vicarage Road. Subsequent appointments have lasted little over a month.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name each and every one of them. We’d be seriously impressed if you can get full marks. Your only clue is the years in which they were in the job, and we’ve not included caretakers.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try name every Premier League manager hired and sacked in the same season? Watford, unsurprisingly, feature prominently in that one.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?