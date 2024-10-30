Can you name every player to play for Man City and Tottenham in the PL?

Tottenham and Manchester City have played out some memorable meetings in the Premier League over the years – while only five players have represented both clubs in the modern era. Can you name all of them?

Full marks are achievable on this one, although one or two names are likely to test your memory. The only clue we’re giving you is the years in which they represented each club, and only players that have represented both in the Premier League are eligible here.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another challenge, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s XI from their 1-0 win over Man City in 2010?