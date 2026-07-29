Rangers have often spent big in the past – but naming their 15 most expensive signings isn’t as easy as you might think.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to complete the challenge and have listed the fee paid and the year the deal was completed as clues. Note: we’ve only included the initial transfer fee and not any add-ons.

If this is too easy for you, then you’ll have more trouble with naming every one of Rangers’ European opponents since the year 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every permanent Rangers manager since 2000?

