Can you name Real Madrid’s XI from the 1998 Champions League final?

On May 20, 1998, Real Madrid won their first European Cup of the Champions League era, ending a 32-year wait to get their hands back on the fabled trophy.

Jupp Heynckes’ Blancos finished an underwhelming fourth place in La Liga that season, but they rose to the occasion in Europe, setting the tone for so many more of their Champions League triumphs over the following two and a half decades.

A record-extending seventh, Madrid would go on to add an eighth and ninth in 2000 and 2002 before eventually securing the famous La Decima in 2014.

Given their domestic troubles, Heynckes’ men were arguably the underdogs that night in Amsterdam, coming up against Marcelo Lippi’s Juventus, who won Serie A that year and boasted the likes of Didier Deschamps, Edgar Davids, Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero.

But the Spanish giants produced a balanced and organised performance, shutting out Del Piero and winning the match 1-0 thanks to a goal from a certain Montenegrin striker, midway through the second half.

But can you remember who started for Madrid that night? We’re asking you to name the 11 players that made it onto Heynckes’ teamsheet.

