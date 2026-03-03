Every Premier League club is on its own path, and each Championship side is a level below, but if there was an equivalent team from each league who would they be?

Form lines, philosophies, and ownership models can coexist across divisions while each team maintains its own unique identity.

Despite the gap in status, the top two leagues in English football share striking similarities between clubs.

Arsenal and Coventry City

The Gunners and the Sky Blues both sit top of their respective leagues, yet both fanbases are starved of the ultimate prize.

Arsenal are without a league title in 23 years, while Coventry have not featured in the top flight for 25.

Mikel Arteta’s side have seen their lead cut after nervy away draws at Brentford and Wolves. Coventry, meanwhile, have won just six of their last 13.

A ten-point cushion in December is now down to five. Hope remains, but tension is rising.

Manchester United and Wrexham

The Premier League’s global giant mirrors the Championship’s Hollywood project.

Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have surged into the playoff places, while United chase European qualification.

Both clubs flexed financially last summer. Wrexham posted the Championship’s highest negative net spend at over -£17m, while United’s losses exceeded -£150m.

Big reputations, big spending, big expectations.

The Welcome to Wrexham spotlight documents ambition and growth, while United’s 1999 treble legacy ensures constant pressure to deliver.

Nottingham Forest and Watford

Forest and Hornets owners Vangelis Marinakis and Gino Pozzo have both overseen managerial drama. Each club is onto its fourth manager of the 2025-26 season.

Watford once set the benchmark for sackings in a single campaign, and Forest have now matched that instability.

Both sides are currently out of form and feel permanently one bad result away from another change.

Brentford and Swansea City

The Bees and the Swans have a number in common and it’s number nine.

All too often we have seen tough, physical strikers lose their place in English sides and more false nines get the nod in recent times. But Igor Thiago and Zan Vipotnik refused to accept their fate.

Brentford are seventh; Swansea sit 14th but only four points off the playoff spots. A clinical striker changes everything.

Aston Villa and Preston North End

These two clubs are a throwback to simpler times when players would thump in efforts from range.

Unai Emery’s side have netted the most goals from outside the box this season in the Premier League with 13, and Preston have scored 10, only behind Coventry with 13 in the Championship.

In an age of intricate build-up and inflated xG, both sides still believe in thumping one in from distance.

Brighton and Portsmouth

Not only do these sides have a coastline in common, but Fabian Hurzeler and John Mousinho have both been on the receiving end of sacking calls from their fans.

According to the bookmakers, Hurzeler is the third most likely manager to be sacked in the Premier League and Mousinho is the fourth most likely in the second division.

It’s only three wins in 15 league games for Brighton, and Portsmouth hold 19th position, a whole 18 points away from the playoffs.

Everton and Millwall

Fans are what make these clubs tick. Overbearing home support and passion from the locals, offering unwavering support to their XIs.

Heading for an away game at either of these clubs will undoubtedly require physicality, mental strength and steely know-how to collect points.

Chelsea and Hull City

The Blues’ new face – and former Hull manager Liam Rosenior – has had a positive start to life in charge, much like Hull’s Sergej Jakirovic who joined last summer.

The Tigers are in fourth place and Chelsea are fifth, with both having successful seasons in their own right.

Rosenior made 161 appearances for Hull across five seasons and featured in the FA Cup final against Arsenal in 2014. Elements of that Tigers blueprint must have followed him into his new role.

Manchester City and Middlesbrough

Financial backing reshaped both clubs in different eras. City’s transformation accelerated in the late 2000s and has since delivered a treble and four consecutive Premier League titles.

Steve Gibson rescued Middlesbrough from liquidation in 1994 and sanctioned marquee signings such as Emerson and Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Yet despite the ambition, Boro were relegated in 1997 after a final-day draw with Leeds.

Bournemouth and Ipswich Town

Four out of the Cherries’ back five were gutted in the summer, as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen all left for summer moves.

Ipswich lost star striker Liam Delap to Chelsea and winger Omari Hutchinson to Forest. The two clubs have been required to make major changes to the way they play.

However, both teams are flying. Bournemouth are challenging for Europe and Ipswich are third with two games in hand over second-placed Middlesbrough.

Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday

Rock-bottom record-breakers. Sheffield Wednesday became the fastest side to ever get relegated from the Championship and Wolves are 14 points away from safety with 10 games to play.

Wolves’ two points from their opening 18 matches was the lowest a Premier League team has ever had at that stage of a season.

Good results against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United since have helped soften the blow, but relegation inevitably looms over them.

Newcastle United and Sheffield United

These have home fortresses that teams traditionally fear at any time of the season. St James’ Park and Bramall Lane share intimidating atmospheres and signature pitches.

For a current Champions League side, three wins away from home for Newcastle is disappointing, while seven wins away from Sheffield for the Championship club is below-par for a team desperate to rejoin the Premier League.

Tottenham and Leicester City

Successful, high-level clubs from the last decade who are now both flirting with relegation.

Spurs were Europa League champions in 2025, but are now only four points clear of the drop. Leicester were FA Cup winners in 2021, but are now one point below safety.

Eight current Premier League teams have a smaller stadium than the Foxes’ King Power Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the second newest Premier League arena.

Both teams are underperforming by that metric and find themselves fighting for survival in unfamiliar territory.

Liverpool and Southampton

There was a time when these two clubs should’ve just merged instead of transferring players galore.

Seven signings were made from the Saints to the Reds in a five-year period. Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Danny Ings, Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren.

Now in February 2026, Liverpool are three points off the top four and Southampton are four points away from the playoffs.

They both have work to do, but they have also enjoyed a recent run of more positive results lately.

West Ham United and Norwich City

The Hammers and the Canaries have both had lengthy spells in the relegation zone this season, and both sacked their manager a few months into the season.

After the turn of the year, three defeats in 10 for West Ham and two defeats in 11 for Norwich have flooded their fanbases with optimism.

However, while the Championship side have developed an eight-point lead over their relegation rivals and West Ham are still in the bottom three.

Burnley and Oxford United

The Clarets have become a yo-yo club between the Premier League and the Championship in recent times, and Oxford look destined to drop back down to League One.

Both sit second from bottom and have stadium capacities at the lower end of their leagues. Oxford have 12,500 seats and Burnley 22,000.

Years of fan calls for an increased capacity at the Championship’s smallest ground, with three stands, share similarities with Burnley’s situation.

Yet, with the financial state of both clubs and size of the clubs, both clubs could actually be overachieving still.

Crystal Palace and West Brom

Long stints of stability in stripes for these clubs in the Premier League years have personified top-club management from top to bottom.

But the Baggies are struggling at the tail end of the Championship, as manager Eric Ramsay was dismissed in charge after a string of dismal results.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner could be next to follow in the English divisions after a severe drop off in performances for his side and vocal attacks from himself directed to the club’s board.

Sunderland and Birmingham City

Promoted and thriving beyond expectations.

Nobody would’ve predicted just how successful these two teams would be heading into this season. The Black Cats have their eyes on Europe and the Blues are hovering near the play-offs.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has concentrated on investing heavily in overseas talent in a bid to secure the club’s survival.

Meanwhile, Birmingham is led by new American owners, with Tom Brady holding a minority stake, but playing a prominent role as the club’s high-profile figurehead.

Fulham and Blackburn Rovers

When you think of these two teams, you think of the Barclays era of the Premier League – especially in Blackburn’s case.

Pajtim Kasami’s chest and volley for the Cottagers was a goal-of-the-season contender in 2013, in a time when screamers were flying in around the country.

Tricky-winger Morten Gamst Pedersen lit up the Premier League for Rovers on the left and registered over 100 goal contributions for his former club.

Leeds United and Charlton Athletic

A year after World War I ended in 1919, Elland Road became the permanent home of Leeds United. In the same year, The Valley was established as Charlton’s ground.

Over a century later, both teams have just been promoted to a higher division and they’ve been competitive – surviving in their new leagues as it stands.

Financial trouble has dropped both clubs’ expectations, but one FA Cup trophy each has been lifted by both clubs in their histories.

