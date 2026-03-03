Arsenal may be in the driving seat in the Premier League title race, but they only have the seventh-best points-per-game average across Europe’s five major leagues this season.

It’s striking that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and their title-chasers Manchester City are only seventh and 10th, respectively, when you list clubs every in Europe by the number of points they’ve taken this season.

As a piece of data, it shows that the Premier League is now arguably the most competitive of Europe’s big five leagues. Gone are the days in which Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would be slugging it out en route to 90-point tallies.

For example, Arsenal’s points-per-game average in the Premier League this season is a fraction worse than that of surprise package Lens in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, City – so often a juggernaut in recent years – have averaged fewer points than the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Manchester United have shown a real upsurge to move up to third in the Premier League table, looking well-placed to return to the Champions League, but they have averaged fewer points than Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Stuttgart and even Hoffenheim.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are even further back – 25th – and sit below the likes of Marseille and Como in the overall rankings.

Just like the title this season, it won’t require an especially lofty points tally to qualify for the Champions League this season.

In the other big leagues, it’s largely been business as usual for the major European powerhouses.

Bayern Munich have practically wrapped things up already, averaging a 2.6 points a game – a tally inkeeping with their dominant status, having won 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles.

After suffering a shock trophyless campaign last term and a humiliatingly early Champions League elimination to Bodo/Glimt, Inter have been relentless in Serie A.

The Nerazzuri look destined to reclaim the Scudetto, having missed out on the Scudetto last term as fighting on three fronts took its toll.

In La Liga, there’s been a sense that neither Barcelona or Real Madrid have been at their vintage best, and yet in terms of results they’re as dominant as ever – both sides tracking comfortably to end up on 90+ points in the end.

PSG have dipped slightly since last season’s historic treble, but even with a relatively average 2.3 points-per-game average, they’re looking well-placed to top the table once again, despite Lens producing an unexpected challenge.

Here’s the full ranking of every club in Europe by their points-per-game average this season:

Club Played Points PPG 1. Bayern Munich 24 63 2.625 2. Inter Milan 27 67 2.481 3. Barcelona 26 64 2.462 4. PSG 24 57 2.375 5. Real Madrid 26 60 2.307 6. Lens 24 53 2.208 7. Arsenal 29 64 2.207 8. Borussia Dortmund 24 52 2.167 9. AC Milan 27 57 2.111 10. Manchester City 28 59 2.107 11. Napoli 27 53 1.963 12. Atletico Madrid 26 51 1.962 13. Villarreal 26 51 1.962 14. Stuttgart 24 46 1.917 15. TSG Hoffenheim 24 46 1.917 16. Roma 27 51 1.889 17. Lyon 24 45 1.875 18. RB Leipzig 24 44 1.833 19. Manchester United 28 51 1.821 20. Aston Villa 28 51 1.821 21. Marseille 24 43 1.792 22. Como 27 48 1.778 23. Juventus 27 47 1.741 24. Bayer Leverkusen 23 40 1.739 25. Liverpool 28 48 1.714 26. Rennes 24 40 1.667 27. Atalanta 27 45 1.667 28. Lille 24 40 1.667 29. Real Betis 26 43 1.654 30. Chelsea 28 45 1.607 31. Monaco 24 37 1.542 32. Celta Vigo 26 40 1.538 33. Brentford 28 43 1.536 34. Strasbourg 24 35 1.458 35. Bologna 27 39 1.444 36. Everton 28 40 1.429 37. Fulham 28 40 1.429 38. Eintracht Frankfurt 24 34 1.417 39. Sassuolo 27 38 1.407 40. Bournemouth 28 39 1.393 41. Espanyol 26 36 1.385 42. Lorient 24 33 1.375 43. SC Freiburg 24 33 1.375 44. Brest 24 33 1.375 45. Real Sociedad 26 35 1.346 46. Athletic Club 26 35 1.346 47. Sunderland 28 37 1.321 48. Brighton & Hove Albion 28 37 1.321 49. Udinese 27 35 1.296 50. Toulouse 24 31 1.292 51. FC Augsburg 24 31 1.292 52. Newcastle Utd 28 36 1.286 53. Osasuna 26 33 1.269 54. Lazio 27 34 1.259 55. Crystal Palace 28 35 1.25 56. Getafe 26 32 1.23 57. Parma 27 33 1.222 58. Angers 24 29 1.208 59. Union Berlin 24 28 1.167 60. Sevilla 26 30 1.154 61. Girona 26 30 1.154 62. Hamburger SV 23 26 1.13 63. Valencia 26 29 1.115 64. Torino 27 30 1.111 65. Cagliari 27 30 1.111 66. Leeds United 28 31 1.107 67. Paris FC 24 26 1.083 68. Le Havre 24 26 1.083 69. Rayo Vallecano 25 27 1.08 70. Borussia Monchengladbach 24 25 1.042 71. Alaves 26 27 1.038 72. Tottenham 28 29 1.036 73. Cologne 24 24 1 74. Nice 24 24 1 75. Elche 26 26 1 76. Genoa 27 27 1 77. Nottingham Forest 28 27 0.964 78. Mainz 05 24 23 0.958 79. St. Pauli 24 23 0.958 80. Real Mallorca 26 24 0.923 81. Werder Bremen 24 22 0.917 82. West Ham United 28 25 0.893 83. Fiorentina 27 24 0.889 84. Lecce 27 24 0.889 85. Cremonese 27 24 0.889 86. Wolfsburg 24 20 0.833 87. Levante 26 21 0.808 88. Auxerre 24 18 0.75 89. Nantes 24 17 0.708 90. Real Oviedo 25 17 0.68 91. Burnley 28 19 0.679 92. Heidenheim 24 14 0.583 93. Pisa 27 15 0.556 94. Verona 27 15 0.556 95. Metz 24 13 0.542 96. Wolves 29 13 0.448

READ NEXT: The Premier League all-time table: Liverpool ahead of Chelsea…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to boast an unbeaten season across Europe’s big five leagues?