logo
logo
This shows how competitive the Premier League is.

Every club in Europe ranked by their points-per-game: Arsenal behind Lens, Wolves rock bottom…

Nestor Watach

Arsenal may be in the driving seat in the Premier League title race, but they only have the seventh-best points-per-game average across Europe’s five major leagues this season.

It’s striking that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and their title-chasers Manchester City are only seventh and 10th, respectively, when you list clubs every in Europe by the number of points they’ve taken this season.

As a piece of data, it shows that the Premier League is now arguably the most competitive of Europe’s big five leagues. Gone are the days in which Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would be slugging it out en route to 90-point tallies.

For example, Arsenal’s points-per-game average in the Premier League this season is a fraction worse than that of surprise package Lens in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, City – so often a juggernaut in recent years – have averaged fewer points than the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Manchester United have shown a real upsurge to move up to third in the Premier League table, looking well-placed to return to the Champions League, but they have averaged fewer points than Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Stuttgart and even Hoffenheim.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are even further back – 25th – and sit below the likes of Marseille and Como in the overall rankings.

Just like the title this season, it won’t require an especially lofty points tally to qualify for the Champions League this season.

In the other big leagues, it’s largely been business as usual for the major European powerhouses.

Bayern Munich have practically wrapped things up already, averaging a 2.6 points a game – a tally inkeeping with their dominant status, having won 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles.

After suffering a shock trophyless campaign last term and a humiliatingly early Champions League elimination to Bodo/Glimt, Inter have been relentless in Serie A.

The Nerazzuri look destined to reclaim the Scudetto, having missed out on the Scudetto last term as fighting on three fronts took its toll.

In La Liga, there’s been a sense that neither Barcelona or Real Madrid have been at their vintage best, and yet in terms of results they’re as dominant as ever – both sides tracking comfortably to end up on 90+ points in the end.

PSG have dipped slightly since last season’s historic treble, but even with a relatively average 2.3 points-per-game average, they’re looking well-placed to top the table once again, despite Lens producing an unexpected challenge.

Here’s the full ranking of every club in Europe by their points-per-game average this season:

Club Played Points PPG
1. Bayern Munich 24 63 2.625
2. Inter Milan 27 67 2.481
3. Barcelona 26 64 2.462
4. PSG 24 57 2.375
5. Real Madrid 26 60 2.307
6. Lens 24 53 2.208
7. Arsenal 29 64 2.207
8. Borussia Dortmund 24 52 2.167
9. AC Milan 27 57 2.111
10. Manchester City 28 59 2.107
11. Napoli 27 53 1.963
12. Atletico Madrid 26 51 1.962
13. Villarreal 26 51 1.962
14. Stuttgart 24 46 1.917
15. TSG Hoffenheim 24 46 1.917
16. Roma 27 51 1.889
17. Lyon 24 45 1.875
18. RB Leipzig 24 44 1.833
19. Manchester United 28 51 1.821
20. Aston Villa 28 51 1.821
21. Marseille 24 43 1.792
22. Como 27 48 1.778
23. Juventus 27 47 1.741
24. Bayer Leverkusen 23 40 1.739
25. Liverpool 28 48 1.714
26. Rennes 24 40 1.667
27. Atalanta 27 45 1.667
28. Lille 24 40 1.667
29. Real Betis 26 43 1.654
30. Chelsea 28 45 1.607
31. Monaco 24 37 1.542
32. Celta Vigo 26 40 1.538
33. Brentford 28 43 1.536
34. Strasbourg 24 35 1.458
35. Bologna 27 39 1.444
36. Everton 28 40 1.429
37. Fulham 28 40 1.429
38. Eintracht Frankfurt 24 34 1.417
39. Sassuolo 27 38 1.407
40. Bournemouth 28 39 1.393
41. Espanyol 26 36 1.385
42. Lorient 24 33 1.375
43. SC Freiburg 24 33 1.375
44. Brest 24 33 1.375
45. Real Sociedad 26 35 1.346
46. Athletic Club 26 35 1.346
47. Sunderland 28 37 1.321
48. Brighton & Hove Albion 28 37 1.321
49. Udinese 27 35 1.296
50. Toulouse 24 31 1.292
51. FC Augsburg 24 31 1.292
52. Newcastle Utd 28 36 1.286
53. Osasuna 26 33 1.269
54. Lazio 27 34 1.259
55. Crystal Palace 28 35 1.25
56. Getafe 26 32 1.23
57. Parma 27 33 1.222
58. Angers 24 29 1.208
59. Union Berlin 24 28 1.167
60. Sevilla 26 30 1.154
61. Girona 26 30 1.154
62. Hamburger SV 23 26 1.13
63. Valencia 26 29 1.115
64. Torino 27 30 1.111
65. Cagliari 27 30 1.111
66. Leeds United 28 31 1.107
67. Paris FC 24 26 1.083
68. Le Havre 24 26 1.083
69. Rayo Vallecano 25 27 1.08
70. Borussia Monchengladbach 24 25 1.042
71. Alaves 26 27 1.038
72. Tottenham 28 29 1.036
73. Cologne 24 24 1
74. Nice 24 24 1
75. Elche 26 26 1
76. Genoa 27 27 1
77. Nottingham Forest 28 27 0.964
78. Mainz 05 24 23 0.958
79. St. Pauli 24 23 0.958
80. Real Mallorca 26 24 0.923
81. Werder Bremen 24 22 0.917
82. West Ham United 28 25 0.893
83. Fiorentina 27 24 0.889
84. Lecce 27 24 0.889
85. Cremonese 27 24 0.889
86. Wolfsburg 24 20 0.833
87. Levante 26 21 0.808
88. Auxerre 24 18 0.75
89. Nantes 24 17 0.708
90. Real Oviedo 25 17 0.68
91. Burnley 28 19 0.679
92. Heidenheim 24 14 0.583
93. Pisa 27 15 0.556
94. Verona 27 15 0.556
95. Metz 24 13 0.542
96. Wolves 29 13 0.448

READ NEXT: The Premier League all-time table: Liverpool ahead of Chelsea…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to boast an unbeaten season across Europe’s big five leagues?

Stats And Tables