Every club in Europe ranked by their points-per-game: Arsenal behind Lens, Wolves rock bottom…
Arsenal may be in the driving seat in the Premier League title race, but they only have the seventh-best points-per-game average across Europe’s five major leagues this season.
It’s striking that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and their title-chasers Manchester City are only seventh and 10th, respectively, when you list clubs every in Europe by the number of points they’ve taken this season.
As a piece of data, it shows that the Premier League is now arguably the most competitive of Europe’s big five leagues. Gone are the days in which Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would be slugging it out en route to 90-point tallies.
For example, Arsenal’s points-per-game average in the Premier League this season is a fraction worse than that of surprise package Lens in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, City – so often a juggernaut in recent years – have averaged fewer points than the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.
Manchester United have shown a real upsurge to move up to third in the Premier League table, looking well-placed to return to the Champions League, but they have averaged fewer points than Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Stuttgart and even Hoffenheim.
Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are even further back – 25th – and sit below the likes of Marseille and Como in the overall rankings.
Just like the title this season, it won’t require an especially lofty points tally to qualify for the Champions League this season.
In the other big leagues, it’s largely been business as usual for the major European powerhouses.
Bayern Munich have practically wrapped things up already, averaging a 2.6 points a game – a tally inkeeping with their dominant status, having won 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles.
After suffering a shock trophyless campaign last term and a humiliatingly early Champions League elimination to Bodo/Glimt, Inter have been relentless in Serie A.
The Nerazzuri look destined to reclaim the Scudetto, having missed out on the Scudetto last term as fighting on three fronts took its toll.
In La Liga, there’s been a sense that neither Barcelona or Real Madrid have been at their vintage best, and yet in terms of results they’re as dominant as ever – both sides tracking comfortably to end up on 90+ points in the end.
PSG have dipped slightly since last season’s historic treble, but even with a relatively average 2.3 points-per-game average, they’re looking well-placed to top the table once again, despite Lens producing an unexpected challenge.
Here’s the full ranking of every club in Europe by their points-per-game average this season:
|Club
|Played
|Points
|PPG
|1. Bayern Munich
|24
|63
|2.625
|2. Inter Milan
|27
|67
|2.481
|3. Barcelona
|26
|64
|2.462
|4. PSG
|24
|57
|2.375
|5. Real Madrid
|26
|60
|2.307
|6. Lens
|24
|53
|2.208
|7. Arsenal
|29
|64
|2.207
|8. Borussia Dortmund
|24
|52
|2.167
|9. AC Milan
|27
|57
|2.111
|10. Manchester City
|28
|59
|2.107
|11. Napoli
|27
|53
|1.963
|12. Atletico Madrid
|26
|51
|1.962
|13. Villarreal
|26
|51
|1.962
|14. Stuttgart
|24
|46
|1.917
|15. TSG Hoffenheim
|24
|46
|1.917
|16. Roma
|27
|51
|1.889
|17. Lyon
|24
|45
|1.875
|18. RB Leipzig
|24
|44
|1.833
|19. Manchester United
|28
|51
|1.821
|20. Aston Villa
|28
|51
|1.821
|21. Marseille
|24
|43
|1.792
|22. Como
|27
|48
|1.778
|23. Juventus
|27
|47
|1.741
|24. Bayer Leverkusen
|23
|40
|1.739
|25. Liverpool
|28
|48
|1.714
|26. Rennes
|24
|40
|1.667
|27. Atalanta
|27
|45
|1.667
|28. Lille
|24
|40
|1.667
|29. Real Betis
|26
|43
|1.654
|30. Chelsea
|28
|45
|1.607
|31. Monaco
|24
|37
|1.542
|32. Celta Vigo
|26
|40
|1.538
|33. Brentford
|28
|43
|1.536
|34. Strasbourg
|24
|35
|1.458
|35. Bologna
|27
|39
|1.444
|36. Everton
|28
|40
|1.429
|37. Fulham
|28
|40
|1.429
|38. Eintracht Frankfurt
|24
|34
|1.417
|39. Sassuolo
|27
|38
|1.407
|40. Bournemouth
|28
|39
|1.393
|41. Espanyol
|26
|36
|1.385
|42. Lorient
|24
|33
|1.375
|43. SC Freiburg
|24
|33
|1.375
|44. Brest
|24
|33
|1.375
|45. Real Sociedad
|26
|35
|1.346
|46. Athletic Club
|26
|35
|1.346
|47. Sunderland
|28
|37
|1.321
|48. Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|37
|1.321
|49. Udinese
|27
|35
|1.296
|50. Toulouse
|24
|31
|1.292
|51. FC Augsburg
|24
|31
|1.292
|52. Newcastle Utd
|28
|36
|1.286
|53. Osasuna
|26
|33
|1.269
|54. Lazio
|27
|34
|1.259
|55. Crystal Palace
|28
|35
|1.25
|56. Getafe
|26
|32
|1.23
|57. Parma
|27
|33
|1.222
|58. Angers
|24
|29
|1.208
|59. Union Berlin
|24
|28
|1.167
|60. Sevilla
|26
|30
|1.154
|61. Girona
|26
|30
|1.154
|62. Hamburger SV
|23
|26
|1.13
|63. Valencia
|26
|29
|1.115
|64. Torino
|27
|30
|1.111
|65. Cagliari
|27
|30
|1.111
|66. Leeds United
|28
|31
|1.107
|67. Paris FC
|24
|26
|1.083
|68. Le Havre
|24
|26
|1.083
|69. Rayo Vallecano
|25
|27
|1.08
|70. Borussia Monchengladbach
|24
|25
|1.042
|71. Alaves
|26
|27
|1.038
|72. Tottenham
|28
|29
|1.036
|73. Cologne
|24
|24
|1
|74. Nice
|24
|24
|1
|75. Elche
|26
|26
|1
|76. Genoa
|27
|27
|1
|77. Nottingham Forest
|28
|27
|0.964
|78. Mainz 05
|24
|23
|0.958
|79. St. Pauli
|24
|23
|0.958
|80. Real Mallorca
|26
|24
|0.923
|81. Werder Bremen
|24
|22
|0.917
|82. West Ham United
|28
|25
|0.893
|83. Fiorentina
|27
|24
|0.889
|84. Lecce
|27
|24
|0.889
|85. Cremonese
|27
|24
|0.889
|86. Wolfsburg
|24
|20
|0.833
|87. Levante
|26
|21
|0.808
|88. Auxerre
|24
|18
|0.75
|89. Nantes
|24
|17
|0.708
|90. Real Oviedo
|25
|17
|0.68
|91. Burnley
|28
|19
|0.679
|92. Heidenheim
|24
|14
|0.583
|93. Pisa
|27
|15
|0.556
|94. Verona
|27
|15
|0.556
|95. Metz
|24
|13
|0.542
|96. Wolves
|29
|13
|0.448
