Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo defined an entire generation of football with their talent, achievements and legacy – but which legend enjoyed the better start to their career?

Messi burst onto the scene as a gifted teenager at Barcelona, wowing fans at Camp Nou with his amazing dribbling ability and his unerring eye for goal.

He went to the 2006 World Cup as a teenager and manager Jose Pekerman was roundly criticised for not playing him during their quarter-final defeat to Germany. He was already that special.

Like Messi, Ronaldo was also considered a wonderkid from a young age. CR7 made his senior debut for Sporting at the age of 17 and quickly developed from that point onwards.

Following his breakthrough season in 2002-03, he made the lucrative switch to Manchester United and was quickly thrust into stardom.

Ronaldo also made a significant impression on the international stage as a teenager. He made his Portugal debut at 18 and one year later was named in the Euro 2004 team of the tournament.

Ronaldo was only four months shy of his 20th birthday when he made his 100th career appearance, while Messi made his 100th appearance in October 2007 – four months after turning 20.

Ronaldo had 36 goals and assists to his name after 100 matches, whereas Messi had 53 goal contributions in the same number of games.

Interestingly, Messi was more prolific than Ronaldo in his younger years, but the Portuguese had the edge when it came to assists.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Messi’s record compared to Ronaldo’s after 100 senior appearances for club and country:

Lionel Messi’s first 100 games

Goals: 40⭐

Assists: 13

Penalties scored (taken): 2 (2)⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Hat-tricks: 1⭐

Minutes per goal: 161.4⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 169.9⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 121.8⭐

Trophies Won – : 5⭐

– 2004-05 La Liga

– 2005 FIFA Under-20 World Cup

– 2005-06 La Liga

– 2005-06 UEFA Champions League

– 2006 Supercopa de Espana

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first 100 games

Goals: 17

Assists: 19⭐

Penalties scored (taken): 0 (0)

Free-kicks: 1⭐

Hat-tricks: 0

Minutes per goal: 327.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 327.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 154.5



Trophies Won – : 2

– 2002 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira

– 2003-04 FA Cup

