There’s an interesting mix of the usual suspects and some unexpected names when you take a look through the players with the most goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues – Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – in 2023-24 so far.

Stars from Inter, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City make the top 10 list for goal contributions, alongside one or two names you might not expect to see. We’ve taken a closer look at the full list for goal contributions across the major European leagues this season.

Note: if two players are tied on goal contributions, we’ve ordered them by their ratio of goals and assists per minute.

10. Lautaro Martinez – 25 (23 goals, 2 assists)

Inter will feel it was a massive missed opportunity to exit the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, because there’s a strong argument that they’ve been the best side across Europe’s major leagues this season – they boast both a mean defence and a prolific attack.

Their Argentinian World Cup winner up top has been one of the pillars of their excellent Scudetto-winning campaign, although his goals have dried up of late.

9. Mohamed Salah – 26 (17 goals, 9 assists)

Liverpool reportedly turned down a world-record bid from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for their Egyptian King last summer, and he repaid their faith in droves by powering their title charge in the first half of the season.

He’s come under criticism for his lack of form since returning of injury, and occasionally found himself dropped by Jurgen Klopp during the final weeks of the German’s tenure at Anfield.

The fact that Salah still features in this list despite struggling in 2024 ought to serve as a reminder of just how good he was before Christmas.

8. Erling Haaland – 26 (21 goals, 5 assists)

The Norwegian came out on top of this chart last season by some distance – thanks way more to his goalscoring than his assisting – and it’s no surprise to see him in the mix once again in 2023-24.

Haaland is inevitable. Even after injuries and a relative goal drought, he still regularly produces masterclasses in clinical finishing (plus the odd unthinkable miss, to remind us he’s human).

QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 50+ Premier League goals?



7. Deniz Undav – 26 (18 goals, 8 assists)

Brighton loanee Undav is enjoying himself a sensational campaign with high-flying Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old looks a solid bet to make Germany’s Euro 2024 after playing a massive role in Stuttgart sitting third in the Bundesliga and almost certain to qualify for the Champions League.

With the promise of elite European football next season, Stuttgart will surely make a major effort to sign him permanently from the Seagulls. But you imagine they’ll have competition.

6. Serhou Guirassy – 26 (25 goals, 1 assist)

The Guinea international’s contributions are heavily weighted towards finishing, having set up just one goal for his Stuttgart team-mates in the Bundesliga this season.

Who cares about that when your goalscoring return is that brilliant? Only Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe have scored more goals in Europe’s major leagues this season than Guirassy, who has been even more dangerous than Undav for surprise package Stuttgart.

READ NEXT: Every club in Europe ranked by their 2023-24 wage bill: Man Utd fifth…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the European Golden Shoe since 2000?

5. Cole Palmer – 29 (20 goals, 9 assists)

Chelsea might be enduring another miserably midtable campaign but Palmer is enjoying one of the great debut campaigns.

From the fringes at Manchester City to a surefire place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, the 21-year-old has been nothing short of exceptional for Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.

Undoubtedly Chelsea’s player of the season. And his four-goal haul against Everton has us thinking he might just be the Premier League Player of the Season full stop. There’s at least an argument to be had.

4. Ollie Watkins – 31 (19 goals, 12 assists)

Watkins has been sensational in 2023-24, leading Aston Villa’s Champions League charge and placing himself firmly at the front of the queue to be Harry Kane’s back-up at Euro 2024.

One of the most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League, Watkins is also an astute provider of assists for his team-mates – nobody else on this list can match his total of 10.

In fact, Watkins is one of only two players in Europe’s major leagues (Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz the other) to have notched double figures for goals and assists. That’s what you can an all-rounder.

3. Lois Openda – 31 (24 goals, 7 assists)

Manchester United are thought to be heavily interested in signing Openda this summer and it’s no wonder – the Belgium international has been sensational since joining Leipzig last summer and is already posting elite numbers.

Openda is Leipzig’s record signing but you imagine they’ll still make a large profit when they move him on. It’s just what they do.

2. Kylian Mbappe – 33 (26 goals, 7 assists)

Mbappe might be leaving PSG this summer, but he’s proven his ruthless class over the past six months.

The 25-year-old is PSG’s all-time top goalscorer and he looks sharper than ever right now. As things stand, Mbappe is averaging a goal contribution in Ligue 1 every 62 minutes.

Luis Enrique has started benching Mbappe as he looks to the future without him. But he’ll remain the first name on the teamsheet in the Parisiens’ must-win, make-or-break cup games. And as evidenced by his hat-trick (plus assist) in PSG’s recent 6-2 victory over Montpellier, he looks determined to make the most of the games he’s got left in France.

1. Harry Kane – 43 (35 goals, 8 assists)

Bayern Munich might be underperforming, but nobody could level that accusation against Kane – the England captain remains on track to break all sorts of goalscoring records in his first Bundesliga season.

Yet another Golden Boot is surely in the pipeline.