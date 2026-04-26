The teams with the most goals in a season – & how many Bayern Munich need to match record

Bayern Munich have smashed the record for the highest-scoring Bundesliga season in history and still have a chance to beat the record for all of Europe before the season ends.

Vincent Kompany’s side have stormed to the Bundesliga title this season, scoring more than 100 league goals along the way. But where do their efforts rank compared to the highest-scoring seasons in Europe’s top leagues?

These are the 10 highest-scoring league campaigns in history across Europe’s major leagues.

1. Torino 1947-48: 125

Defensive Italian football, you say?

That wasn’t always the case and especially not with the Grande Torino team of the 1940s.

Torino may not be one of the big hitters in Serie A these days, but they dominated the early post-War era, winning the Scudetto for four years in a row between 1945-46 and 1948-49.

The third title in that streak – which was the fifth in their history – was courtesy of the most prolific attacking season ever seen in Europe’s major leagues.

Torino scored 125 goals, which was only 25 less than the second and third placed teams’ tallies put together.

Strangely, Torino didn’t even have the league’s top scorer that season – it was Juventus’ Giampiero Boniperti – but their players Valentino Mazzola and Guglielmo Gabetto were second and third in the rankings with 25 and 23 goals respectively.

Torino enjoyed a 10-0 win over Alessandria in May and won by a six-goal margin on four other occasions that season.

Tragically, a plane crash in May 1949 brought an end to Torino’s era of success, killing everyone on board, including 18 players.

2. Real Madrid 2011-12: 121

In addition to breaking the record for most goals in a La Liga season in 2011-12, Real Madrid earned the most points ever in a Spanish top-flight season (100), most wins (32) and had the best goal difference (+89).

Having Cristiano Ronaldo at the peak of his powers certainly helped. Ronaldo scored 46 league goals that season (yet was remarkably beaten to the top scorer award by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on 50).

Jose Mourinho’s side started their season with a 6-0 win away at Zaragoza. Throughout the season, they went on to put seven past Osasuna, six past Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, and five past Granada, Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Osasuna.

In addition to Ronaldo, strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Karim Benzema also recorded 20+-goal seasons in La Liga.

=3. Real Madrid 2014-15: 118

Incredibly, Ronaldo’s 46-goal haul from the 2011-12 La Liga season would be surpassed a few years later when he scored 48 in the 2014-15 campaign.

That helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side towards a 118-goal season, but even that wasn’t enough to win them the title. Instead, Barcelona won the league by two points, with 110 goals to their name.

Still, Madrid made history along the way, including Ronaldo’s five-goal haul in a 9-1 win over Granada and his hat trick in an 8-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

=3. AC Milan 1949-50: 118

AC Milan were Serie A’s highest scorers in the first season after the Torino plane crash, but they failed to claim the title despite scoring 118 goals along the way.

Juventus, who also hit the 100-goal landmark but went no further, finished five points above Milan to keep the trophy in Turin.

The top scorer in Italy’s top league that season was legendary Milan striker Gunnar Nordahl with 35, which was at the time the most prolific effort since the foundation of Serie A and would remain so until Higuain’s 36 for Napoli in 2015-16.

5. Barcelona 2016-17: 116

The final season of Barcelona’s MSN era before Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain saw Luis Enrique’s side score 116 goals in La Liga – and still finish second, three points behind 106-goal Real Madrid.

Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were responsible for scoring 79 of Barcelona’s 116 league goals that season. In fact, no one else among their teammates reached double figures in the league.

Messi’s 37 goals gained him the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer, kicking off a streak of five consecutive seasons in which he outscored everyone else in Spain’s top tier until his own departure for PSG in 2021.

READ: Anatomy of an iconic photo: The birth of Barcelona’s ‘MSN’ era with Messi, Neymar & Suarez’s joy

6. Barcelona 2012-13: 115

The departure of Pep Guardiola in 2012 didn’t slow Barcelona down too much, as they successfully regained the La Liga title at the first time of asking under Tito Vilanova.

They even managed to outscore themselves from the previous season by one, even though Messi (46) and Cesc Fabregas (10) were their only players on double figures in the league.

7. Barcelona 2011-12: 114

The previous season, Barcelona scored 114 La Liga goals on course to being runners up to Real Madrid.

Crucially, it was the highest-scoring season of Messi’s career as he hit 50 in La Liga. Alexis Sanchez was their second top scorer on 12 and Xavi was third on 10.

8. Bayern Munich 2025-26: 113

Bayern Munich have been in blistering form this season, which they hope will carry them to Champions League glory as well as their customary Bundesliga title.

Harry Kane has enjoyed the best scoring season of his career across all competitions, with 33 so far in the Bundesliga – a tally supplemented by Luis Diaz’s 15 and Michael Olise’s 13.

They would need to score an average of four goals from each of their last three games to equal Torino’s record for the best scoring season by a team in a top European league.

9. Barcelona 2015-16: 112

The best season of Suarez’s career was 2015-16, when he scored 40 La Liga goals to help Barcelona to the title.

In addition, Messi scored 26 and Neymar scored 24 as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to the title by a single point.

=10. Real Madrid 2015-16: 110

Barcelona were also only two goals better off than Real Madrid that season, during which Ronaldo scored 35 La Liga goals.

Elsewhere among Zinedine Zidane’s Champions League-winning squad, Benzema scored 24 in La Liga and Gareth Bale got 19.

=10. Barcelona 2014-15: 110

As mentioned earlier, Barcelona beat Real Madrid to the 2014-15 La Liga title. Along the way, they scored 110 goals – 43 of which were by Messi, 22 by Neymar and 16 by Suarez.

Considering all competitions, Messi, Suarez and Neymar set a new record for the most goals by three teammates for a Spanish top-flight team in a single season.

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