The third round of the FA Cup is always one of the highlights of the English football calendar, and to mark this occasion we’ve put together our latest Wikipedia footballer quiz featuring 10 cult heroes from the famous cup competition.

We’ve gone with a real range of names here. Some played for some of the biggest clubs in the country, some lifted the trophy, while others turned out for clubs lower down the pyramid but enjoyed famous giant-killings.

We’ve kept things relatively modern here – nothing from before around 1990, so don’t stress if you’re not a history buff.

You know the deal. We’ve got 10 screencaps from the career path section of a player’s Wikipedia page. Your job is to tell us who that player is. This week’s theme is that they enjoyed famous moments in the FA Cup.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at the bumper Ultimate Wikipedia Footballer Quiz we published over Christmas? Or alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate FA Cup Quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to have won the FA Cup?

