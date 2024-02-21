Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in European football and have boasted some legendary managers over the past 25 years. How many of them can you name?

Given their domestic dominance, the vast majority of these coaches led the Bavarian giants to the Bundesliga title – and a fair few of them are Champions League winners, either with Bayern or elsewhere.

Given the stature of these names, we’re expecting strong scores on this quiz.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get them all, and given you the years they served at the Allianz Arena as your clue. But to make this extra tough we’ve also included caretaker coaches – so we’ll be impressed if you can get full marks here.

