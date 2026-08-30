Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton – but what kind of salary can he expect to earn at his new club?

Despite a summer transfer spend approaching £400million, Spurs have lost their two opening Premier League games and have been looking for attacking reinforcements.

That was expected to be Cody Gakpo, but the Liverpool forward is now expected to join Manchester City before the window shuts on Tuesday.

City had been eyeing up Ndiaye, but now Spurs have swooped in to sign the Senegal international and will send Richarlison back to Everton in a seperate deal.

Ndiaye joined Everton from Marseille in 2024 for £15million. He’s scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 73 games for the club.

Spurs will be hoping Ndiaye’s output will scale up in north London, while the player himself will surely be hoping for a bumper pay rise.

He currently earns £45,000 per week at Everton, which would place him in the lower echelons of the Spurs squad.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Tottenham’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Ndiaye.

Note: Besides Van de Ven and Mateus Fernandes, all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Omar Marmoush – £250,000

2. Micky van de Ven – £245,000

3. Sandro Tonali – £200,000

4. Xavi Simons – £195,000

5. Mateus Fernandes – £175,000

6. James Maddison – £170,000

7. Conor Gallagher – £160,000

=8. Mohammed Kudus – £150,000

=8. Pedro Porro – £150,000

=8. Marcos Senesi – £150,000

11. Dominic Solanke – £140,000

12. Savio – £130,000

13. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000

14. Richarlison – £90,000

15. Radu Dragusin – £85,000

16. Ben Davies – £80,000

=17. Destiny Udogie – £75,000

=17. Rodrigo Bentacur – £75,000

=17. Archie Gray – £75,000

20. Pape Sarr – £70,000

21. Kevin Danso – £65,000

=22. Lucas Bergvall – £60,000

=22. Antonin Kinsky – £60,000

24. Mathys Tel – £55,000

25. Iliman Ndiaye – £45,000

26. Wilson Odobert – £40,000

27. Kota Takai – £32,500

28. Souza – £25,000

=29. Dane Scarlett – £15,000

=29. Brandon Austin – £15,000

31. Alfie Devine – £6,500

32. Mikey Moore – £5,000

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