The Premier League net spend table since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal in 2019
Arsenal have the fourth-highest net spend of any Premier League club since Mikel Arteta took the job, back in December 2019.
When Arteta took the job, Arsenal sat 10th in the Premier League table and were in desperate need of a rebuild.
After finishing 8th in his first full season in charge, the club has been on an upward trajectory since then, having finished second for the last three consecutive years.
During that time, Arsenal have spent €867.62million on transfer fees, with their biggest purchases being for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and their latest arrival, Martin Zubimendi.
They’ve also sold a number of players over the last five and a half years, having recouped €235.34million via player sales.
In total, that gives Arsenal a net spend of -€632.28million since Arteta took the reins, which is the third highest in the Premier League.
Tottenham are slightly ahead of Arsenal, with a -€644.08million net spend since December 2019. However, Arsenal are projected to leapfrog Spurs in this list, once they complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.
Even if the Gunners continue to spend this summer, they are still considerably behind both Manchester United and Chelsea when it comes to net spend.
The Red Devils have a -€828.4million net spend since December 2019, while Chelsea top the list with a mammoth -€1.16billion net spend during that period.
While Manchester City have spent more money than Arsenal in recent years, they’ve also made considerably more through player sales, so rank one place lower than them on this list.
Liverpool round off the top six with a net spend of -€457.33million since Arteta took over at Arsenal.
At the opposite end of the list, Everton are the only Premier League club with a positive net spend since Arteta took over at Arsenal.
Largely thanks to the sales of Amadou Onana, Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, the Toffees have made a €22.34million profit from the transfer market since December 2019.
Here’s the full breakdown of each Premier League club and their net spend since Arteta took over at Arsenal.
1. Chelsea
Expenditure: €1.99bn
Income: €832.13m
Net Spend: -€1.16bn
2. Manchester United
Expenditure: €1.07bn
Income: €241.6m
Net Spend: -€828.4m
3. Tottenham
Expenditure: €949.25m
Income: €305.17m
Net Spend: -€644.08m
4. Arsenal
Expenditure: €867.62m
Income: €235.34m
Net Spend: -€632.28m
5. Manchester City
Expenditure: €1.1bn
Income: €620.47m
Net Spend: -€480.13m
6. Liverpool
Expenditure: €760.78m
Income: €303.45m
Net Spend: -€457.33m
7. Newcastle
Expenditure: €570.55m
Income: €166.19m
Net Spend: -€404.36m
8. West Ham
Expenditure: €685.26m
Income: €290.21m
Net Spend: -€395.05m
9. Nottingham Forest
Expenditure: €464.78m
Income: €203.15m
Net Spend: -€261.63m
10. Aston Villa
Expenditure: €687.75m
Income: €481.1m
Net Spend: -€206.65m
11. Crystal Palace
Expenditure: €314.32m
Income: €126.16m
Net Spend: -€188.16m
12. Fulham
Expenditure: €326.67m
Income: €153.6m
Net Spend: -€173.07m
13. Brentford
Expenditure: €327.4m
Income: €161.35m
Net Spend: -€166.05m
14. Leeds United
Expenditure: €443.31m
Income: €316.98m
Net Spend: -€126.33m
15. Burnley
Expenditure: €338.74m
Income: €237.07m
Net Spend: -€101.67m
16. Brighton
Expenditure: €653.6m
Income: €551.99m
Net Spend: -€101.61m
17. Bournemouth
Expenditure: €374.23m
Income: €307.40m
Net Spend: -€66.84m
18. Sunderland
Expenditure: €102.34m
Income: €71.32m
Net Spend: -€31.02m
19. Wolves
Expenditure: €592.7m
Income: €587.07m
Net Spend: -€5.63m
20. Everton
Expenditure: €302.64m
Income: €324.98m
Net Spend: €22.34m
READ NEXT: The Premier League net spend table since Liverpool sold Coutinho in 2018
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the last 20 players to break the world transfer record?