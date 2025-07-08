Arsenal have the fourth-highest net spend of any Premier League club since Mikel Arteta took the job, back in December 2019.

When Arteta took the job, Arsenal sat 10th in the Premier League table and were in desperate need of a rebuild.

After finishing 8th in his first full season in charge, the club has been on an upward trajectory since then, having finished second for the last three consecutive years.

During that time, Arsenal have spent €867.62million on transfer fees, with their biggest purchases being for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and their latest arrival, Martin Zubimendi.

They’ve also sold a number of players over the last five and a half years, having recouped €235.34million via player sales.

In total, that gives Arsenal a net spend of -€632.28million since Arteta took the reins, which is the third highest in the Premier League.

Tottenham are slightly ahead of Arsenal, with a -€644.08million net spend since December 2019. However, Arsenal are projected to leapfrog Spurs in this list, once they complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

Even if the Gunners continue to spend this summer, they are still considerably behind both Manchester United and Chelsea when it comes to net spend.

The Red Devils have a -€828.4million net spend since December 2019, while Chelsea top the list with a mammoth -€1.16billion net spend during that period.

While Manchester City have spent more money than Arsenal in recent years, they’ve also made considerably more through player sales, so rank one place lower than them on this list.

Liverpool round off the top six with a net spend of -€457.33million since Arteta took over at Arsenal.

At the opposite end of the list, Everton are the only Premier League club with a positive net spend since Arteta took over at Arsenal.

Largely thanks to the sales of Amadou Onana, Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, the Toffees have made a €22.34million profit from the transfer market since December 2019.

Here’s the full breakdown of each Premier League club and their net spend since Arteta took over at Arsenal.

1. Chelsea

Expenditure: €1.99bn

Income: €832.13m

Net Spend: -€1.16bn

2. Manchester United

Expenditure: €1.07bn

Income: €241.6m

Net Spend: -€828.4m

3. Tottenham

Expenditure: €949.25m

Income: €305.17m

Net Spend: -€644.08m

4. Arsenal

Expenditure: €867.62m

Income: €235.34m

Net Spend: -€632.28m

5. Manchester City

Expenditure: €1.1bn

Income: €620.47m

Net Spend: -€480.13m

6. Liverpool

Expenditure: €760.78m

Income: €303.45m

Net Spend: -€457.33m

7. Newcastle

Expenditure: €570.55m

Income: €166.19m

Net Spend: -€404.36m

8. West Ham

Expenditure: €685.26m

Income: €290.21m

Net Spend: -€395.05m

9. Nottingham Forest

Expenditure: €464.78m

Income: €203.15m

Net Spend: -€261.63m

10. Aston Villa

Expenditure: €687.75m

Income: €481.1m

Net Spend: -€206.65m

11. Crystal Palace

Expenditure: €314.32m

Income: €126.16m

Net Spend: -€188.16m

12. Fulham

Expenditure: €326.67m

Income: €153.6m

Net Spend: -€173.07m

13. Brentford

Expenditure: €327.4m

Income: €161.35m

Net Spend: -€166.05m

14. Leeds United

Expenditure: €443.31m

Income: €316.98m

Net Spend: -€126.33m

15. Burnley

Expenditure: €338.74m

Income: €237.07m

Net Spend: -€101.67m

16. Brighton

Expenditure: €653.6m

Income: €551.99m

Net Spend: -€101.61m

17. Bournemouth

Expenditure: €374.23m

Income: €307.40m

Net Spend: -€66.84m

18. Sunderland

Expenditure: €102.34m

Income: €71.32m

Net Spend: -€31.02m

19. Wolves

Expenditure: €592.7m

Income: €587.07m

Net Spend: -€5.63m

20. Everton

Expenditure: €302.64m

Income: €324.98m

Net Spend: €22.34m

